Politics State Election Board chair dismisses calls for Fulton County takeover In an exclusive interview, John Fervier said politics shouldn’t play a role in elections. Chairman John Fervier listens during a State Election Board meeting at the Barrow County Historic Courthouse in Winder on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

State Election Board Chair John Fervier on Monday dismissed calls for a state takeover of Fulton County’s elections after the FBI seized the county’s 2020 election records. “There’s just a lot of political theater and people want to make comments, but I haven’t had any serious discussions with any board members about them wanting to take over Fulton County,” he said during an interview on the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Fervier's comments could put him at odds with the board's right-wing majority, which hasn't ruled out appointing someone to run Fulton County's elections. State Sen. Greg Dolezal, a candidate for lieutenant governor, has urged the board to do this. And President Donald Trump amplified his call on social media. Fervier pushed back on the political pressure. "I am a big believer in toning down things," he said.

For Fervier, it’s simple. The election occurred more than five years ago. The county’s election operations have improved, and even though there were errors, no evidence of wrongdoing has materialized. He said there isn’t a justification for a takeover.

“I’ve yet to see anything that would rise to the level of a crime or malfeasance or anything like that,” he said. “It’s just a lot of mistakes that were made. But, you know, 2020 is over with.” Under a 2021 voting law, the state board could replace a county’s election board after a performance review, audit or investigation. The board could give a temporary superintendent full authority over vote counting, polling places, voter registration challenges and staffing. The State Election Board rejected a takeover in 2023 of Georgia’s most populous county after Fulton made significant corrections to election operations during a performance review. “If there was no reason to do it in 2023, why would you even consider it now, when Fulton County has obviously changed the way they do business and had some really, really good, clean elections?” Fervier said. Although Fervier wants to move on from 2020, the board’s majority still has more questions.