Politics FBI affidavit for Fulton’s 2020 records fuels GOP calls for state takeover Democrats fire back that a state takeover of Fulton County’s elections was the objective all along. FBI agents enter the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The unsealing of court documents by a federal judge Tuesday showed that much of the evidence used to justify the FBI’s seizure of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots came from election skeptics. While Democrats and some independent experts dismissed the FBI affidavit as little more than recycled conspiracy theories, others saw it as confirmation of Fulton’s inability to run its own elections.

state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, told reporters Thursday at the state Capitol. Dolezal, who is running for lieutenant governor, said the State Election Board should run voting in Georgia's most populous county. In a separate news conference, Democrats blasted the FBI's evidence and Dolezal's call for a state takeover. Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta, said a state takeover has always been the aim of the right-wing majority on the State Election Board. "If you control Fulton County, you can pretty much control the outcome of all statewide races in Georgia," Draper said. "And I'm not surprised that I have Republican counterparts who are pushing for that outcome, especially when they're running for statewide office."

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts dismissed Dolezal’s comments as election-year politics.

“This is election season, and elected officials and would-be elected officials are going to say and do anything to get some attention,” Pitts said. But the chairman also vowed to fight any attempted state takeover. “Our elections are fair and lawful,” Pitts said. “And our voters can be assured that we will do any and everything to protect their sacred right to vote.” The affidavit unsealed Tuesday sparked questions about how federal authorities convinced a judge to sign off on a search warrant. A slew of the claims mentioned in the affidavit suggesting election fraud were previously investigated by secretary of state officials. Investigators did not find evidence of malfeasance.

RELATED Readers debate FBI Fulton County ballots seizure: Good perception or abuse? “It’s hard to see how the contents of this affidavit rise to the level of probable cause,” said Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. The affidavit doesn’t name any particular targets for criminal prosecution, but it provides a glimpse of where the U.S. Department of Justice may be headed. President Donald Trump has long claimed, without evidence, that his 2020 loss was due to an election “rigged” against him. Investigations, lawsuits and multiple vote counts upheld Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory. In response to the raid, Fulton County has brought in high-profile legal backup, including Abbe Lowell and Norm Eisen, in its effort to retrieve its 5-year-old ballots from the Trump administration. Lowell is among the most successful defense attorneys in the country. He served as chief minority counsel to Congress during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings and has represented a host of prominent politicians and high-powered business executives over the years. The 73-year-old is currently among a group of attorneys representing Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook in her fight against Trump’s efforts to fire her. He also represents former CNN anchor Don Lemon following his arrest late last month on federal charges related to an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church.