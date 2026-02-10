Politics Unsealed documents in Fulton County raid show FBI relied on election skeptics The document reveals the U.S. Justice Department based at least some of its criminal probe on debunked theories. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Arvin Temkar / AJC)

The FBI cited a slew of allegations that have already been investigated to justify the seizure of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots, an affidavit unsealed Tuesday shows. The document shows the agency interviewed numerous people who have suggested the election was rife with fraud. But investigations by the Secretary of State’s Office investigations found no intentional wrongdoing.

The affidavit cites allegations of double-scanned ballots, “pristine” ballots and other allegations that the Secretary of State’s Office has investigated. The affidavit indicates the FBI is investigating whether any of the anomalies were intentional. “I have not included in this affidavit every detail of the investigation,” the FBI agent who signed the affidavit wrote. “Rather, I have set forth facts that I believe are sufficient to establish probable cause for the issuance of a search warrant.” The document has been the subject of intense speculation since federal agents showed up at the county’s election operations center with rented trucks and tools to force their way into the locked cage where the ballots were kept. The affidavit unveils what federal authorities were after.

Trump and his allies have long accused Fulton County of rigging the vote against him and awarding the state and presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

Three vote counts — an Election Day machine count, a hand-count audit, and a machine recount — as well as numerous investigations and lawsuits upheld Trump’s loss. But the president has dug in his heels since his return to the White House, repeating debunked conspiracy theories online and in public comments. Trump last week promised that the raid will unveil answers to lingering mysteries about the heavily Democratic county’s election conduct. “You’re going to see something in Georgia where they were able to get with the court order and the ballots,” he said on former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s podcast last week. “You’re going to see some interesting things come out.” The ballot seizure comes after months of escalation from Trump, the Justice Department and the State Election Board over Fulton’s long-scrutinized 2020 election. The county’s 2020 records are tied up in several lawsuits, one brought by the Justice Department late last year seeking ballots. A superior court judge in Fulton County paused another, filed in 2024 by the State Election Board, in an order reflecting some frustration over the latest developments. “We are left to hope that the Bureau and the Department of Justice handle the ballots and related records with the care required to preserve and protect their integrity,” wrote Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.