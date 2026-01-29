Details emerge in FBI raid of Fulton County election office

FBI agents can be seen through an opening at a loading dock in front of what appears to be shelves full of ballot boxes at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Authorities move quickly as new details and reactions emerge in the ongoing battle over the results of the 2020 presidential election.

When Georgia Republicans passed a sweeping voting overhaul after the 2020 election, critics warned their biggest concern was a seemingly obscure provision that gave state officials the power to replace any “underperforming” county elections board.

Now that threat feels very real to Fulton County officials after an FBI raid Wednesday that netted every 2020 ballot cast in Georgia’s most populous county and, local officials worry, gives President Donald Trump’s allies a pretext to take control of the county’s election system.