Read the annotated FBI affidavit used to seize Fulton County ballots

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Georgia became ground zero for one of the biggest electoral disputes in modern American history.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s award-winning coverage has tracked the tumultuous developments ever since. Nowhere has the battle over voting been fiercer than in Fulton County, where allegations of fraud have continued to reverberate even after they have been debunked.

On Jan. 28, 2026, FBI agents seized more than 650 boxes of 2020 ballots from the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City.

This week, a federal judge unsealed an affidavit laying out key evidence the U.S. Department of Justice said justified that seizure.

Consulting with trusted legal experts, AJC reporters who have covered this story for years scoured the document to provide important information and context.

Read the annotated document below: