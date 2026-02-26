Politics

Former federal prosecutors denounce FBI seizure of Fulton County ballots

The former Justice Department officials wrote in a brief that the case is an “abdication of the DOJ’s role” in protecting constitutional liberties.
FBI agents are seen at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga, near Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)
By and
21 minutes ago

A bipartisan group of former federal prosecutors say the Justice Department should not have sought a search warrant to seize election materials from Fulton County last month.

In a brief filed late Wednesday, a bipartisan group of eight former U.S. attorneys argued that “the public record in this case strongly suggests that DOJ has failed to live up to the high standards set by previous administrations” and the search warrant “represents the abdication of DOJ’s role as a protector of constitutional rights and liberties.”

The group includes former New Jersey U.S. Attorney Robert J. Cleary, who prosecuted the Unabomber case, and Murray Dickman, a former top Justice Department official and a Republican critic of the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee postponed a hearing in the case set for Friday and ordered Fulton County and the Justice Department to mediation. The county is seeking the return of the ballots, saying the allegations of 2020 election “deficiencies” the FBI is investigating have already been investigated and found to involve human error, not intentional misconduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team and a Kennesaw State University graduate.

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

