Former federal prosecutors denounce FBI seizure of Fulton County ballots

FBI agents are seen at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga, near Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The former Justice Department officials wrote in a brief that the case is an “abdication of the DOJ’s role” in protecting constitutional liberties.

A bipartisan group of former federal prosecutors say the Justice Department should not have sought a search warrant to seize election materials from Fulton County last month.

In a brief filed late Wednesday, a bipartisan group of eight former U.S. attorneys argued that “the public record in this case strongly suggests that DOJ has failed to live up to the high standards set by previous administrations” and the search warrant “represents the abdication of DOJ’s role as a protector of constitutional rights and liberties.”