Former federal prosecutors denounce FBI seizure of Fulton County ballots

A bipartisan group of former federal prosecutors say the Justice Department should not have sought a search warrant to seize election materials from Fulton County last month.
In a brief filed late Wednesday, a bipartisan group of eight former U.S. attorneys argued that “the public record in this case strongly suggests that DOJ has failed to live up to the high standards set by previous administrations” and the search warrant “represents the abdication of DOJ’s role as a protector of constitutional rights and liberties.”
The group includes former New Jersey U.S. Attorney Robert J. Cleary, who prosecuted the Unabomber case, and Murray Dickman, a former top Justice Department official and a Republican critic of the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee postponed a hearing in the case set for Friday and ordered Fulton County and the Justice Department to mediation. The county is seeking the return of the ballots, saying the allegations of 2020 election “deficiencies” the FBI is investigating have already been investigated and found to involve human error, not intentional misconduct.
