Opinion Raffensperger: I will not break the law over senators’ political stunt U.S. Department of Justice wants voter registration data, and lawmakers are pressuring the secretary of state to release it unredacted. "Releasing Georgians’ most sensitive personal information to unknown entities is not only reckless, but also explicitly illegal under Georgia law," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (left) wrote. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

By Brad Raffensberger – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 38 minutes ago link copied

The Georgia General Assembly has barely opened the 2026 legislative session, and already the tomfoolery is underway. Rather than focus on pressing issues like affordability, public safety and education, a group of state senators introduced a resolution demanding the Secretary of State’s Office release the Social Security numbers, dates of birth and driver’s license numbers of every registered Georgia voter to the U.S. Department of Justice and to unspecified, unnamed third-party organizations and corporations.

My response is clear and unequivocal: “No.” And if I’m speaking in my contractor voice, “Hell no.” RELATED Georgia is latest state to be sued by Trump administration on elections As secretary of state, I swore an oath to uphold the law and protect the people of this great state. Releasing Georgians’ most sensitive personal information to unknown entities is not only reckless, but also explicitly illegal under Georgia law. That’s right. The same legislature now demanding this information is the body that, in its wisdom, passed laws prohibiting exactly this kind of disclosure. The irony is hard to miss. Lawmakers are putting residents at risk of being scammed Beyond the legal issues, this demand also defies basic common sense. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (Courtesy) Beyond the legal issues, this demand also defies basic common sense.

A Social Security number, driver's license number and date of birth together represent the "Holy Grail" for scammers. Intentionally releasing that data would put millions of hardworking Georgians at risk of identity theft, financial loss, and years of personal hardship, all for a political stunt they, voters of our great state, never asked to be part of. Frankly, it's embarrassing. These lawmakers should be ashamed of themselves for putting political ambition ahead of common sense and public service. This resolution isn't about election integrity or clean voter rolls. It's an obvious attempt to shame, intimidate and smear the Secretary of State's Office for doing exactly what the law requires and what hardworking Georgians expect from their elected officials.

RELATED Brad Raffensperger: We must do more to protect Georgians from financial fraud No data will be released to ‘questionable actors’ While the brazen disregard for voters is stunning, it isn’t surprising. I’ve been here before. I’ve faced pressure from powerful interests on both sides, and I have no intention of backing down now or violating the public trust to appease a handful of senators under the Gold Dome. I’m confident enough in my principles to dig in. As I’ve done time and again, I’ll stand for Georgia no matter what. The real question voters should be asking is this: Will these senators spend their time advocating for policies that make Georgia more affordable and safer for families, or will they remain obsessed with political theater that delivers zero tangible benefit to the people they were elected to serve? Will they shill for their colleagues or fight for hardworking Georgians?