Georgia’s Top 10 political stories of 2025

Although this is our last newsletter of the year, we can't close things out without ranking our top political stories of 2025. We're counting down to what we believe is Georgia's biggest political story this year. Disagree? Let us know.

Our list:

10. Jimmy Carter’s funeral. In life, Jimmy Carter pushed for peace across the globe. So it was fitting that his final act would be to bring together Democrats and Republicans for a solemn show of unity during his funeral in January. The good feelings wouldn’t last. But it was nice to see what the country was capable of.

9. Litigation overhaul. Georgia’s corporate titans have complained for years about juries going nuclear on them by awarding damages in the billions of dollars. Gov. Brian Kemp responded by pushing through legislation aimed at limiting those large verdicts. It took every ounce of political capital he had. The bill passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives by a single vote. Republican state Rep. Vance Smith lost his job as CEO of the Harris County Chamber of Commerce after voting against it. 8. New Georgia Project’s demise. The New Georgia Project briefly helped turn Georgia blue with its vast voter registration and outreach campaigns. But the group founded by Stacey Abrams folded in 2025 shortly after being assessed a $300,000 fine for illegally backing her unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor. It was the largest fine ever assessed for violating state campaign finance laws. Both Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was chair of the group in 2018, have distanced themselves from the organization. Abrams left the group in 2017 before her run for governor. Warnock said his role with the group did not include compliance decisions. 7. First Liberty Ponzi scheme. Brant Frost IV promised politically conservative investors a safe place to put their money. But federal regulators have accused Frost IV of operating a $140 million Ponzi scheme, costing investors millions of dollars. We’re still measuring the political fallout, as the AJC identified more than $1.4 million in political contributions from Frost IV and his family. Supporters rallied outside of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta in April. (Ben Gray for the AJC) 6. Government turmoil. Arguably the most impactful person in the first few months of the second Trump administration wasn’t the president, but Elon Musk. The billionaire owner of Tesla upended the federal government with his Department of Government Efficiency initiative. Atlanta’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was among the hardest hit, losing hundreds of employees and seeing top leaders resign in protest. Congress followed that up by shutting down the government for a record 43 days starting in October. The shutdown wreaked havoc at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, the busiest in the world, and left people who rely on federal food benefits in the lurch.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, has said her push for release of the Jeffrey Epstein files drew the wrath of President Donald Trump. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) 1. MTG's MAGA divorce. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's political career began with her declaring she would be Democrats' worst nightmare. It ended in 2025 with President Donald Trump labeling her a "traitor" and Greene announcing her resignation from Congress on Jan. 5. The stunning turnaround shows Trump still has plenty of power among Republicans. But Greene's pushback inspired fellow Republicans to buck Trump on the Epstein files and health insurance subsidies in what could be early signs of a lame duck presidency. Things to know Spelman Glee Club members performed at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Capitol in Atlanta earlier this month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Mairo Akpose, the interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast has resigned, the AJC's Maya T. Prabhu reports.

A Georgia Lottery player won $1 million in a drawing this week, the AJC's David Aaro reports. But the Powerball jackpot remains elusive, now at an estimated 1.7 billion before taxes.

Steve Selig, who spent four years as President Jimmy Carter's liaison to the business community, reflects on his career in an interview with the AJC's Zachary Hansen.

A Georgia Lottery player won $1 million in a drawing this week, the AJC’s David Aaro reports. But the Powerball jackpot remains elusive, now at an estimated 1.7 billion before taxes.

Steve Selig, who spent four years as President Jimmy Carter’s liaison to the business community, reflects on his career in an interview with the AJC’s Zachary Hansen.

Custody rights A vigil for Adriana Smith was held at the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta in June. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Adriana Smith made international headlines earlier this year when her body was kept alive until her child could be born. But a quirk in Georgia law later required the child’s father, Adrian Harden, to file a lawsuit against his dead girlfriend for custody of his son, the AJC’s Maya T. Prabhu reports. Georgia law does not automatically grant parental rights to the father of a child if the parents are not married. That means fathers must go through a legal process known as legitimation to secure those rights. A judge granted Harden full custody earlier this month. Now, he is calling on state lawmakers to change the rules to make it easier for fathers who aren’t married to their child’s mother to have parental rights. A special state House study committee has been examining the issue this year.

“While he’s worrying about the uncertain future of his medically fragile baby, Mr. Harden is confronted with the fact that legally, he could potentially not be able to take his baby home,” Harden’s attorney Melaniece Davis said during a news conference earlier this week. “Under no circumstance should a grieving father have to sue the deceased mother of his child for basic parental rights.” Smith was on life support from February until June, a few days after the baby was delivered by an emergency cesarean section. He was born at about 1.7 pounds and remains in the neonatal intensive care unit. Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, initially said officials at Emory Healthcare told her Georgia’s abortion law required Smith to remain on life support because she was pregnant. Newkirk later clarified the family chose to keep Smith on life support until the baby was born. Election lawsuit Garland Favorito spoke at a news conference for VoterGA in Roswell on Monday. The group filed a lawsuit to stop the use of the Dominion voting system used in Georgia. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Election security advocates and Republican Party officials have filed another lawsuit seeking to end the use of Dominion Voting Systems software in Georgia, the AJC’s David Wickert reports.

This week the group VoterGA and the Republican parties of Chatham and DeKalb counties asked the U.S. District Court in Savannah to invalidate the federal certification of the software used in Georgia's touchscreen voting system. The lawsuit says the software is not secure and "nullifies the fundamental right to vote by enabling malicious actors to alter election results without detection." The lawsuit names the federal Election Assistance Commission, which certifies voting systems, as the defendant. Georgia's Dominion Voting Systems machines have come under intense scrutiny in recent years. But efforts to scrap the system through lawsuits have so far failed. Election security experts have identified vulnerabilities that could allow someone to access the Dominion voting machines and tamper with results. State officials say security procedures make such tampering extremely difficult in practice. There is no evidence that Dominion machines have ever been hacked during an election.

President Donald Trump will participate in Christmas calls to children and service members from his Florida home.

The House and Senate are on holiday break until Jan. 5.

