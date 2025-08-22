Flags fly at half-staff for slain DeKalb officer’s memorial service

Flags will fly at half-staff Friday as the community bids farewell to David Rose, the DeKalb County police officer killed in the attack on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered U.S. and state flags at the Georgia State Capitol and in DeKalb County be lowered to mark the officer’s public memorial service.
“With a heartfelt desire to serve, Officer Rose lived out his goals to protect the vulnerable, stand for justice, and being the person who ran toward danger,” Kemp’s executive order says. “His life was the epitome of trust, duty, and sacrifice.”
Rose, a 33-year-old former U.S. Marine who graduated from the police academy in March, was among the first in law enforcement to respond in the Aug. 8 shooting at the CDC.
His memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Atlanta, 4400 North Peachtree Road. The county will also livestream the event.
Numerous metro Atlanta and state law enforcement agencies are expected to attend. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rose was fatally shot by Patrick Joseph White while responding to reports of an active shooter just before 5 p.m. that Friday, police said. Rose was taken to nearby Emory University Hospital, where his mother had been an intensive care unit nurse for nearly two decades, according to officials. He died in the hospital that night.
He is survived by his wife and two young children, with a third on the way. Nearly $570,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe campaign for his family.
