Flags fly at half-staff for slain DeKalb officer’s memorial service

Flags will fly at half-staff Friday as the community bids farewell to David Rose, the DeKalb County police officer killed in the attack on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered U.S. and state flags at the Georgia State Capitol and in DeKalb County be lowered to mark the officer’s public memorial service.

“With a heartfelt desire to serve, Officer Rose lived out his goals to protect the vulnerable, stand for justice, and being the person who ran toward danger,” Kemp’s executive order says. “His life was the epitome of trust, duty, and sacrifice.”