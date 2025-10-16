New Georgia Project shuts down, ending a decade of political influence in state

Once one of the most influential political groups in the South, the New Georgia Project is shutting down this week, marking a stunning fall for an organization that pushed to advance Democratic causes for more than a decade.

The New Georgia Project’s board of directors said in a statement Thursday that the organization and an affiliated action fund are both dissolving but encouraged others to continue supporting “values of justice, integrity and equity” that guided their work.

“As we close this chapter, we recognize that the work of building a just and truthful world remains urgent,” the statement read. “This moment calls for strong and courageous leaders to step forward, guided by principle and purpose.”