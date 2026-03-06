Politics The best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers for 2026 For what may be its final year, the list expands to 15 honorees instead of the typical 10. Best dressed Georgia lawmakers of 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

For what may be the final time, the Best-Dressed* Georgia Legislator list is here. Since it’s likely this list won’t appear again (my last day with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is Friday), I increased the number of honorees from 10 to 15.

Like last year, I allowed previous honorees on this year’s list. Yes, there are always more important things going on during any given legislative session — in Georgia and elsewhere. However, direct feedback and analytics show the Capitol crowd welcomes an opportunity to bring some silliness to the 40 days of the legislative session. With 236 lawmakers in the building and a list of just 15, some deserving people didn’t make the final cut. Feel free to check out the honorees from 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Loading...

Standard disclaimer: Everything I know about fashion I learned from “Project Runway” and “America’s Next Top Model.” I do not claim to be an expert.

If you know me, you know that on any given day you can catch me looking like a disheveled mess. This is completely subjective and boils down to what I think is fashionable. Do with that information what you will. And with that, I give you the AJC’s picks for the 2026 best-dressed state lawmakers, in alphabetical order: State Rep. Imani Barnes, D-Tucker, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Imani Barnes, D-Tucker Occupation: biomedical research scientist

Fashion inspiration: “I just like textures. Whatever someone’s not going to have on, I want to wear that. You want to be different. Stand out.” Fashion tip: “The little things have to be just right. Like that tie clip, the socks, because if your pants hang a certain way, the socks have got to pop. So I like the little hints, the features of an outfit. But the socks have got to pop.” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, poses for a portrait at the rostrum of the House of Representatives in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington Occupation: agribusiness and forestry Fashion inspiration: “My mother and father, especially, they were working folks, but they liked to get dressed up on Sunday and go out and on the weekends. And they were pretty fashionable for country folks.”

Fashion tip: “I like to make sure my tie’s tied appropriately.” State Rep. Beth Camp, R-Concord, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Beth Camp, R-Concord Occupation: real estate broker Fashion inspiration: “I grew up in the ’80s and ’90s. The preppy style sort of stuck with me. I love clean lines and crisp looks.” Fashion tip: “Always dress for your individual figure and pick colors that complement. Styles change, but feeling confident never does.”

Details make the difference for the best dressed lawmakers of 2026, whether it's monogramed cuffs or collars, bow ties, scarves or shoes. State Rep. Omari Crawford, D-Decatur, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Omari Crawford, D-Decatur Occupation: attorney Fashion inspiration: “I like colors, I like fit. I like sneakers. So something that’s formal but also practical. And the reason I love sneakers in the Capitol — not only is it practical, but we have so many students that visit, and I think them seeing a state (representative) with sneakers on, it helps them to engage in conversation. I think that it sparks relatability.” Fashion tip: “I like the tie to match the sneakers. If the tie matches the sneakers, I’m OK. And in terms of fit, I like to make sure that it fits well.”

State Sen. Jason Dickerson, R-Canton, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Sen. Jason Dickerson, R-Canton Occupation: investment firm president Fashion inspiration: “I’ve got a couple different ones. One of them is Valentino, which is a great one. But you know, what I’ve always prided myself on is the timeless and classic style of the ’20s and ’30s.” Fashion tip: “Be very purposeful your style. A lot of people will joke that their wife, or even just females as a whole, that they spend too much time looking in the mirror getting ready. Well, I can tell you, between my wife and myself, I take just as long to get ready as she does. So take pride in your appearance.” State Rep. Sonya Halpern , D-Atlanta, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

State Rep. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta Occupation: marketing executive Fashion inspiration: My sense of style probably comes from a mix of influences. I grew up around women who believed in showing up well put together. There’s something about that tradition of taking pride in your presentation that stayed with me. … I like putting together pieces that feel classic but still have a little twist of downtown cool.” Fashion tip: “Fit. You can wear something simple or something bold, but if it fits well it instantly looks polished. Tailoring makes all the difference. And I usually add one fun accessory — often a great lip color — because it’s the quickest way to pull everything together." Speaker Pro-Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, poses for a portrait outside the House of Representatives in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, R-Milton Occupation: retired from marketing

Fashion inspiration: “I dress for utility and so it’s always, ‘Which black pants, which black skirt, which black shirt or off white.’ I don’t want my clothes to distract from what I’m doing or what I’m saying. And so, it gets the job done if it doesn’t call attention to what I’m wearing. Because I want to call attention to what I’m saying or doing.” Fashion tip: “If I’m going to add color, it’s going to be a pop of red or gold. … I’ve learned what works for me, what doesn’t work for me. It’s important to know manufacturers or stores work for me, and if they have online, I order it.” State Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown Occupation: attorney Fashion inspiration: “I‘ve always just had a desire to try to dress nice. I don’t know if there’s any one person I could point to. I just see things that I like … and I let my wife tell me what I really should do.”

Fashion tip: “I think it’s little things for me about how you wear your suit. Like, I believe when a man is standing, your coat needs to be buttoned, you know? Little things like that.” Phil Olaleye, D-Atlanta, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Phil Olaleye, D-Atlanta Occupation: nonprofit executive director Fashion inspiration: “For me, it was just wanting to feel comfortable. I’ve always leaned on simplicity, quality, well-fitted suits, light on accessories, and just wanting to feel good in whatever it was I was wearing. Less is more.” Fashion tip: “Match your solids and your patterns. Do not be afraid to lean into some bright, bold colors. You’ve just got to have a well-fitted, tailored suit on.”

State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur Occupation: attorney Fashion inspiration: “My mother had a small home business of designing and sewing beautiful clothes for a small group of people. I benefited enormously until I was 50 years old from her talent, and it was a shock to have to go buy clothes. I grew up going to fashion shows, and I prefer a classic Chanel-type suit style that lasts over time. I appreciate color, quality of fabric, and unique design additions.” Fashion tip: “I like to accent my suits with pins, broaches, costume or real jewelry that has a family connection.” State Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

State Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah Occupation: pharmacist Fashion inspiration: “It’s really just an old-fashioned style. I want people to feel comfortable when talking with me, and more importantly, to feel that they matter.” Fashion tip: “I try to add a small extra touch — maybe a matching pocket square or well-shined shoes — as a sign of respect for the people I’m meeting and speaking with.” State Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga Occupation: retired from textile business

Fashion inspiration: “I kind of color coordinate things. That’s the main thing. And as you get older, it’s harder to find something to wear that’s in your style. But the bow tie came from the fact that I’ve been tying a Windsor knot in my tie since I was 12-years-old. But I can just slip this around my neck and hook a little button and it looks like it’s the real thing.” Fashion tip: “The only thing is I make sure (is) that my pant button, the belt buckle and the (shirt) buttons line up. (I’ve) got to have everything lined up, and then I feel better and I feel like I’m dressed properly.” Senate President Pro Tempore Larry Walker, R-Perry, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as part of this year’s “best-dressed lawmakers” list. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Senate President Pro Tem Larry Walker, R-Perry Occupation: insurance Fashion inspiration: “My daddy served in the State House for 32 years and dresses nice. He and I believe that we’re a reflection on our district and should look and act nice.”