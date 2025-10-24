Politically Georgia Josh McKoon wants GOP US Senate candidates to stop fighting one another Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Josh McKoon is chair of the Georgia Republican Party. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Far-right activists target Georgia campaign event.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock vote with Republicans.

Come together Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate (left to right): U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, and former football coach Derek Dooley. The Republican race to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has already taken a nasty turn. Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon doesn’t want it to get worse. In an interview on the “John Fredericks Show,” McKoon called for a ceasefire between the leading contenders. He didn’t name names, but his comments were clearly aimed at U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley, who have traded barbs over their loyalty to President Donald Trump, fundraising prowess and backgrounds. In an interview on the “John Fredericks Show,” McKoon called for a ceasefire between the leading contenders. He didn’t name names, but his comments were clearly aimed at U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley, who have traded barbs over their loyalty to President Donald Trump, fundraising prowess and backgrounds. “We do not need to spend the next six months tearing each other apart,” he said.

“The focus needs to be on why Jon Ossoff needs to go,” he added. ”We need to do everything we can to stop spending money attacking Republicans because it will make what is a difficult task even more difficult next November.”

There’s a history here, of course. In 2020, then-Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler faced an insurgent challenge from then-U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, sparking a brutal internal fight that split the GOP and pulled both contenders toward the party’s flank. But the better example may have come in 2017, during the special election for a suburban Atlanta U.S. House seat long held by Republicans. Party infighting grew so intense that a Democratic newcomer nearly pulled off an epic upset. But the better example may have come in 2017, during the special election for a suburban Atlanta U.S. House seat long held by Republicans. Party infighting grew so intense that a Democratic newcomer nearly pulled off an epic upset. His name? Jon Ossoff. Friday news quiz Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, testified at an August state Senate committee hearing in Atlanta. Good morning! It’s time to test your knowledge of Georgia politics with our weekly news quiz. Did you know we also have a free afternoon newsletter summarizing the top three political stories of the day? You can sign up here. It could give you an edge in the quiz each week. You’ll find the answers at the end of this newsletter. Good morning! It’s time to test your knowledge of Georgia politics with our weekly news quiz. Did you know we also have a free afternoon newsletter summarizing the top three political stories of the day? You can sign up here. It could give you an edge in the quiz each week. You’ll find the answers at the end of this newsletter.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns this week joined his counterparts in four other states to push back against some of President Donald Trump’s policies. What were they? A) Immigration raids on farmworkers.

B) Trade policies impacting the timber industry.

C) Cancellation of some clean energy projects.

D) Demolition of the East Wing of the White House. Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones signed a pledge this week to oppose all tax increases. Out of 236 state lawmakers in Georgia, how many of them have also signed the pledge? A) 120

B) 46

C) 0

D) 15 More than $24 billion of clean energy projects have been canceled across the country this year following funding cuts from the Trump administration. Where were the bulk of these projects located?

A) States that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

B) California and Texas.

C) The Pacific Northwest.

D) Republican congressional districts. Cities across Georgia were closely watching arguments before the state Supreme Court this week. What potential ruling is making them nervous? A) Making them liable for road maintenance decisions that contribute to vehicle wrecks.

B) Banning fees to pay for stormwater collection systems.

C) Giving the state Legislature power to overrule zoning decisions.

D) Restricting their ability to raise property taxes. ‘Band of bigots’ State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, is a Democratic candidate for governor. A meet-and-greet set for this weekend at an Alpharetta coffeehouse featuring about a dozen Muslim candidates for Georgia office is drawing unwanted attention.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer and her allies have used racist and xenophobic language to bash the Saturday event, which includes state Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Democratic candidate for governor, and several state legislators. Loomer called it proof “our entire country is being Islamified.” Far-right activist Laura Loomer and her allies have used racist and xenophobic language to bash the Saturday event, which includes state Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Democratic candidate for governor, and several state legislators. Loomer called it proof “our entire country is being Islamified.” Romman’s campaign responded with a plea for donations to cover “unexpected security costs” because Loomer “and her band of bigots are now targeting the event.” Crossing the aisle U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff (left) and Raphael Warnock are both Georgia Democrats. Throughout the federal shutdown, Georgia’s two U.S. senators have steadfastly stood with their Democratic colleagues in refusing to reopen the government unless Congress agreed to extend expiring health insurance subsidies. But on Thursday they were among the few Democrats to vote with Republicans on a related matter. U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock joined Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman as the only Democrats to vote with Republicans on a bill that would have paid federal employees still working during the shutdown. The bill failed because it did not have enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

Of the three party-bucking Democrats, Ossoff faced the most pressure. He’s up for reelection next year in a state that President Donald Trump won, making him a big target for Republicans. But the vote from Warnock provided some cover for Ossoff, who has worked to shore up his base support with promises to fight Trump’s policies and even a call to impeach the president if Democrats win control of the House. Of the three party-bucking Democrats, Ossoff faced the most pressure. He’s up for reelection next year in a state that President Donald Trump won, making him a big target for Republicans. But the vote from Warnock provided some cover for Ossoff, who has worked to shore up his base support with promises to fight Trump’s policies and even a call to impeach the president if Democrats win control of the House. “Essential workers shouldn’t be punished because Washington Republicans chose to shut down the government,” Warnock said. Ossoff highlighted “military servicemembers, TSA workers, and air traffic controllers” among the people who are working without pay. “While President Trump continues to insist Georgians face massive increases in health insurance premiums, and shuts down the government to get his way, Georgians are grateful for the work and dedication of every public servant,” he said. Taylor’s time Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is a Democratic candidate for governor.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms’ campaign for governor is shaking up its leadership team, with veteran strategist Rashad Taylor taking over as campaign manager. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms’ campaign for governor is shaking up its leadership team, with veteran strategist Rashad Taylor taking over as campaign manager. Aides said Ned Miller, who helped launch the former Atlanta mayor’s gubernatorial bid, returned to Maryland earlier this month for family reasons. “We’re glad to have Rashad as our campaign manager, leading our strong team to elect Keisha Lance Bottoms as Georgia’s next governor,” Bottoms spokeswoman Cynthia Davis said. Taylor has deep roots in Georgia politics. He was Bottoms’ chief strategist and ran her successful 2017 mayoral runoff campaign. He was also a senior aide to former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, a strategist for President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and has advised dozens of local and legislative candidates.

More recently, he helped guide Democratic Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer’s winning campaign before working as his deputy chief of staff. More recently, he helped guide Democratic Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer’s winning campaign before working as his deputy chief of staff. Prove it Attorney General Chris Carr (at microphone) is a Republican candidate for governor. Attorney General Chris Carr is backing a proposed rule change that would make people prove they are U.S. citizens when registering to vote in federal elections. Carr, a Republican candidate for governor, signed on to a letter this week with 13 other state attorneys general, part of the more than 380,000 public comments received by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Carr, a Republican candidate for governor, signed on to a letter this week with 13 other state attorneys general, part of the more than 380,000 public comments received by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. It’s illegal for non-U.S. citizens to vote. The current voter registration form requires people to check a box declaring they are U.S. citizens and warns of legal consequences for lying. But Carr and others say “this ends up being little more than an empty threat because enforcement is nearly non-existent.”

Carr's comments echo a longstanding call from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, one of his top rivals in the Republican primary for governor. Georgia already requires new Americans to prove their U.S. citizenship to vote, which has been upheld by a federal court.

"I think every state should verify citizenship like Georgia does," Raffensperger said.

An audit by Raffensperger's office last year found that 20 non-U.S. citizens had registered to cast ballots in Georgia. Of those 20 – out of 8.2 million registered voters – nine had actually voted.

Raffensperger said he conducted the audit to ensure only U.S. citizens were voting. Critics say the audit showed the citizenship requirements aren't necessary, adding they would be burdensome and could disenfranchise legitimate voters.

Today in Washington President Donald Trump departs this evening for Malaysia, the first stop in a multiday trip across Asia.

The House is in an indefinite recess during the government shutdown.

The Senate is done for the week. Isakson symposium Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson died Dec. 19, 2021. He was 76. The University of Georgia’s Johnny Isakson Symposium on Political Civility held it’s first ever event in Washington this week. U.S. Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, participated in a moderated discussion. Politico reported that U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.; U.S. Reps. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee; and Austin Scott, R-Tifton, along with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr were all in attendance. Politico reported that U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.; U.S. Reps. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee; and Austin Scott, R-Tifton, along with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr were all in attendance.