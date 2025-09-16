Metro Atlanta As CDC employees return to office, trauma and bullet holes remain Workers are back five weeks after a gunman fired about 500 shots at the agency’s headquarters. Bullet holes were still visible Monday in windows at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters. Employees returned to the office about five weeks after a gunman fired rounds that struck several buildings. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Dozens of bullet holes remained visible at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday as employees returned to the office for the first time since last month's deadly shooting. Some of the roughly 150 windows that were shattered by the gunman, who fired upward of 500 shots at several buildings Aug. 8, are now covered with window film from the inside — a small barrier for the thousands who experienced that afternoon of chaos at the health agency's headquarters in DeKalb County.

Window film now covers windows that were struck by gunfire at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters last month. (Natrice Miller/AJC) The employees were told to come back in an email from the CDC's new chief operating officer, Lynda Chapman, who said last month the agency was taking "necessary steps to restore our workplace" and would "return to regular on-site operations" by Sept. 15. CDC tells employees to return to office by Sept. 15, internal email says "All staff will be expected to return to their approved offices. For those whose workspaces remain impacted, alternative on-campus space will be provided," Chapman said in the email. The gunfire, which lasted about 35 minutes, hit blast-resistant glass and sent shards traveling up to 50 feet, according to a CDC internal email and 911 records and dispatch reports obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The shooting left responding DeKalb police Officer David Rose dead.

On Monday, a former behavioral scientist at the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control who is also a volunteer with the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2883, a labor union representing CDC workers, said she spoke to some employees who expressed fears and anxiety this past week about returning to the office.

Officer David Rose is honored outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Natrice Miller/AJC) While no CDC employees were hurt, Vi Le said some have told her they felt they haven't been supported in the wake of the incident. "People are upset. They're upset they have to go back to their buildings that are still visibly like that. Those visual reminders are not going to be fixed overnight, and they haven't been," Le told the AJC. "There are bullet holes in the buildings and glass. There are doors with smashed locks in high-traffic areas. And so that's also a reminder of what happened." The gunman, Patrick Joseph White, left his family's Kennesaw-area home that day with five weapons, including rifles, a shotgun and a handgun, authorities said. He eventually turned one of the guns on himself on the second floor of a CVS across the street from the CDC. At his home, investigators found a "written document that expressed the shooter's discontent with the COVID-19 vaccinations," officials said. A year of trauma: Shooting is yet another blow to CDC workers and alumni Outside the agency's headquarters Monday afternoon, a woman was paying tribute to a memorial for Rose that has remained intact since the attack. Multicolored flower bouquets that were placed on top in the aftermath of the shooting now number in the dozens. Several smaller posters and signs were visible nearby that showed support for the CDC, which had already experienced significant cuts by the federal government and scrutiny over vaccines under new Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A woman looks at the memorial for DeKalb County police officer David Rose on Monday. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) In recent weeks, Le said current employees have been told not to speak to the media, which was apparent when an AJC reporter approached a half-dozen former or current workers following their shifts Monday. After being asked about their first day back, one woman said she wasn't allowed to talk, while several others declined to comment. The woman paying tribute outside the memorial said she was a former employee, but she then placed a CDC badge in her bag and quickly walked away. Le said the employees she messaged tried to be positive. But some told her they had not been given time off since the shooting. 500 rounds fired in CDC shooting after Cobb man steals father's guns, GBI says Last month, the agency's director, Susan Monarez, was fired, and at least three top CDC officials announced their resignations. Kennedy's vaccine committee plans to vote on COVID-19, hepatitis B and chickenpox shots "The safety and well-being of CDC employees remain our highest priority," a HHS spokesperson said in a statement. "HHS and CDC leadership are committed to supporting our public health workforce as they transition back to the office and reforming the agency to once again be the world's leader in communicable disease prevention."