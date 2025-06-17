Breaking: Family announces birth of brain-dead Georgia woman’s son by C-section
Politics
Politics

Family announces birth of brain-dead Georgia woman’s son by C-section

Adriana Smith was declared brain dead in February and kept on life support, which the hospital is expected to remove Tuesday.
Now that Adriana Smith's baby has been born, the family said they will take her off life support. Smith is seen here with her 7-year-old son. (Courtesy GoFundMe.com)

Credit: GoFundMe.com

Credit: GoFundMe.com

Now that Adriana Smith's baby has been born, the family said they will take her off life support. Smith is seen here with her 7-year-old son. (Courtesy GoFundMe.com)
By
30 minutes ago

The family of the pregnant metro Atlanta woman who’s been kept on life support since February announced the baby has been born via emergency cesarean section.

Adriana Smith made international headlines last month after her mother, April Newkirk, said the hospital told her the state’s abortion law required Smith to remain on life support because she was pregnant. Newkirk later clarified the family intended to keep Smith on life support until the baby was born.

The family decided to allow the hospital to remove Smith’s life support Tuesday.

ExploreFamily of Adriana Smith marks what would have been her 31st birthday

Newkirk told 11 Alive on Monday that Smith’s baby, whom they’ve named Chance, was born Friday and is now in the NICU. She said Chance weighs about 1 pound 13 ounces. Newkirk had previously said they hoped to deliver Chance in August.

April Newkirk, the mother of Adriana Smith, greets Andrew Lee Stephens Jr. during a vigil in honor of Adriana at the Park Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

“He’s expected to be OK,” Newkirk told 11 Alive. “He’s just fighting. We just want prayers for him. Just keep praying for him. He’s here now.”

Smith’s family spoke during a private service Sunday before allowing press into the Park Avenue Baptist Church. Organizers of the event said the family did not mention Chance’s birth. Family members declined to be interviewed.

Smith was nine weeks pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital in February.

She had gone to a different hospital the day before with complaints of a severe headache but was sent home with medication. The next morning, her boyfriend found her gasping for air and making gargling sounds in her sleep, according to 11 Alive, which first reported the news.

Smith’s story has renewed debate over Georgia’s abortion law, which took effect in 2022.

Georgia law bans most abortions after medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity, which is typically around six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. Later abortions are allowed in limited cases, such as if there is a fetal abnormality or if the life of the mother is at risk.

There also are exceptions in instances of rape or incest when a police report has been filed.

About the Author

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.

Follow Maya Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya Prabhu on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

April Newkirk and her family celebrate the life of Newkirk's daughter, Adriana Smith, at Park Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday. Smith was declared brain dead months ago, but the state’s abortion law has prevented doctors from removing her from life support because she's pregnant. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Family of Adriana Smith marks what would have been her 31st birthday

The pregnant Georgia woman has been on life support since February to allow her body to continue growing her fetus.

Baby delivered from brain-dead woman on life support in Georgia

2h ago

Inside the legal fight over the telehealth clinics that help women defy abortion bans

The Latest

Georgia is issuing additional tax refunds to many taxpayers this year. (File/AJC)

Still waiting for your $500 Georgia tax refund? Here’s how to check on it.

2h ago
LISTEN

Trump protests, Minn. lawmaker shootings and the Columbus city manager firing

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.