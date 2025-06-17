Explore Family of Adriana Smith marks what would have been her 31st birthday

Newkirk told 11 Alive on Monday that Smith’s baby, whom they’ve named Chance, was born Friday and is now in the NICU. She said Chance weighs about 1 pound 13 ounces. Newkirk had previously said they hoped to deliver Chance in August.

“He’s expected to be OK,” Newkirk told 11 Alive. “He’s just fighting. We just want prayers for him. Just keep praying for him. He’s here now.”

Smith’s family spoke during a private service Sunday before allowing press into the Park Avenue Baptist Church. Organizers of the event said the family did not mention Chance’s birth. Family members declined to be interviewed.

Smith was nine weeks pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital in February.

She had gone to a different hospital the day before with complaints of a severe headache but was sent home with medication. The next morning, her boyfriend found her gasping for air and making gargling sounds in her sleep, according to 11 Alive, which first reported the news.

Smith’s story has renewed debate over Georgia’s abortion law, which took effect in 2022.

Georgia law bans most abortions after medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity, which is typically around six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. Later abortions are allowed in limited cases, such as if there is a fetal abnormality or if the life of the mother is at risk.

There also are exceptions in instances of rape or incest when a police report has been filed.