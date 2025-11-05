Politics Government shutdown is now the longest ever. Here’s how it’s impacting state. From air travel to food assistance to small business loans, Georgians are feeling the effects. The federal government shutdown has meant the Department of Labor isn't publishing federal jobs data, meaning the economic picture is too distorted for economists and policymakers to make predictions and decisions. (Allison Robbert/AP) (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The federal government shutdown has entered the record books, becoming the longest such stalemate in history. Wednesday marked the shutdown’s 36th day, surpassing the previous 35-day benchmark that took place during President Donald Trump’s first term.

RELATED State lawmakers pressure Georgia’s congressional delegation on shutdown Here are some of the ways the shutdown is being felt in Georgia: Air travel At the world’s busiest airport, callouts by Transportation Security Administration agents on a few busy weekend days have prompted some security lines to balloon at peak moments. But Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has so far been spared any major disruption from the shutdown. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has continued to warn that this could change, particularly when it comes to air traffic control, which is already short-staffed. Morning travelers make their through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport amid the ongoing goverment shutdown. Monday, October 27, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Ricky Smith, general manager of the Atlanta airport, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement: “Despite the hardship created by federal employees working without pay, TSA and FAA personnel continue to show extraordinary professionalism to ensure that travelers remain safe and Atlanta stays connected to the world.”

But Atlanta-area air traffic controllers and other FAA employees have recently demonstrated their frustration to passing travelers, urging them to call their politicians to demand action. Peggy Harris (foreground) stocks the shelves at Sandy's IGA, which is the only one grocery store in town, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in Sparta. Hancock County has one of the highest rates of childhood food insecurity in the country. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) Food assistance Federal money for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits ran dry Saturday. Roughly 1.3 million Georgians — or 1 in 8 people in the state — rely on food stamps. The Trump administration has said it would obey a federal-court decision and tap emergency funds to make at least partial payments on SNAP benefits. But Trump fueled more uncertainty when he said in a social media post Tuesday that payments would not be made until the shutdown ends. Gov. Brian Kemp has maintained he will not tap the state’s $14.6 billion rainy day reserve fund to fund the program.

Federal workers The shutdown has meant no paychecks for most of the more than 100,000 federal workers in Georgia. The state is home to 106,467 federal employees, which accounts for about 2% of the state’s total nonfarm employment, according to data compiled by the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. RELATED Georgia Republicans in Congress weigh in on the shutdown’s effects The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the largest federal employer in metro Atlanta. Small business The shutdown has meant small businesses have been unable to access Small Business Administration loans for hiring and expansion. In Georgia that translates into $35 million a week, according to SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. The impact has been felt by recipients and lenders.

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, a Georgia-based community lender that also gives out SBA loans, has been “broadly affected” by the shutdown, the organization’s CEO, Martina Edwards, said in an email to the AJC. “Currently, the SBA is unable to approve new loans except for disaster loans, leaving SBA lenders and small business owners who were in the pipeline for capital in a holding pattern,” Edwards wrote. Labor data The shutdown has not only affected federal departments but also state government agencies and industry groups that rely on federal data. RELATED Dickens suspends water disconnections, city housing evictions amid shutdown The U.S. Department of Labor has not published federal jobs data since the start of the shutdown, and that has clouded the picture for economists and policymakers who scour federal data for clues about the state of the economy. In Georgia, for instance, the state Department of Labor did not publish its September jobs report.