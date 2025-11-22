Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is resigning from Congress

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is interviewed during a live-to-tape recording of the Politically Georgia podcast at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, DC on February 6, 2025. (Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Greene, a Rome Republican, will leave with roughly a year left to serve in her third term in office. She has not said what she will do next, although she has a massive social media platform and her split with Trump made her an even bigger national sensation.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently became the latest target of President Donald Trump’s ire, said she will resign from Congress after the new year.

Greene announced her resignation in a 10-minute video posted on social media followed by a written statement.

In the video, she also outlined her conservative, populist, “America First, America Only” agenda, while criticizing establishment Republicans and outlining the ways she had shown loyalty to Trump over the years.

She said that she disagreed with Trump on only a few areas, mainly when it came to her opposition to visas for foreign workers, money to foreign countries and her support for releasing files related to the investigation of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene earlier this year said she had decided not to run for Georgia governor or the U.S. Senate in 2026. But her resignation leaves open the possibility that she could run for president in 2028.