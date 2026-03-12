Politically Georgia Derek Dooley rolls out ‘contract’ in U.S. Senate bid Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Derek Dooley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks to reporters after filing paperwork to run for election at the Capitol earlier this month in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Derek Dooley pitches a new pledge to Georgia voters.

Jason Esteves and Geoff Duncan trade jabs.

Brian Kemp weighs suspending Georgia’s gas tax again.

Outsider strategy Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley speaks to reporters at the Coosa Steel service center in Rome last month. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley is rolling out what he calls a “Georgia First Contract,” a five-part pledge meant to underscore his outsider credentials as he fights for a spot in an expected GOP runoff. The former football coach is traveling the state over the next several weeks asking supporters to sign the pledge with him, pitching it as a promise to “fire the politicians and elect new leadership.” He’s trying to distinguish himself from U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins as they compete for the nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

His contract lays out several commitments he says would guide his time in office:

• A two-term limit. Dooley pledges to serve no more than two terms and says he’ll push for a congressional vote on term limits. • No stock trading. He says he would not trade individual stocks or digital assets while in office and would back a ban on lawmakers, spouses and senior staff doing so. It echoes a similar Ossoff pledge. • No pay during shutdowns. He says he would refuse a paycheck during a government shutdown and would support halting congressional pay when budgets aren’t passed on time. • Regular town halls. Dooley pledges to hold at least 10 town halls across Georgia during his first Senate term, if elected. • A “Georgia first” voting pledge. He says decisions would be guided by what benefits the state rather than “political careers or media attention.”

Trailing Collins in the polls, Dooley is trying to persuade GOP voters that his outsider approach is the best path to defeat Ossoff. Things to know Former state Rep. Dexter Sharper. Good morning! We’re 68 days away from the primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other offices. Here are three other things to know for today. Former state Rep. Dexter Sharper is the second state lawmaker to plead guilty to lying to the government to receive unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

Janice Bagwell won control of a controversial Confederate shop in downtown Kennesaw after a long legal battle. She died last week, the AJC’s Shaddi Abusaid reports.

Diesel prices surged to an average of $5 per gallon in metro Atlanta on Wednesday as the ongoing war in the Middle East rattles the global market, the AJC’s Amy Wenk reports. Forum fight Supporters greet Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves at the Capitol earlier this month.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms seems all but guaranteed a spot in a Democratic runoff for governor. But her main rivals are stepping up attacks in hopes of joining her in that head-to-head matchup. Chief among them is former state Sen. Jason Esteves, who weeks ago began going after former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. At a forum Tuesday night in Stonecrest, Esteves blasted the party-switching former Republican for backing permissive gun laws and a 2021 election overhaul “which suppressed votes across the state.” “When you have the opportunity to do the work, don’t just talk the talk when you’re on the stage. Actually do the work. I’m glad Geoff is seeing the light,” he said. “But you don’t join a church and say the next month you’re going to be the senior pastor without having done the work.” Duncan didn’t mince words when he responded a few minutes later.

“Jason must have woke up this morning and realized he’s still at 3% in the polls after 18 months of doing this. If I wanted to get personal attacks and lies and half-truths, I would have stayed in the Republican Party and listened to Donald Trump’s BS,” Duncan said. He went on to accuse Esteves, who stepped down from the Atlanta Public Schools board and the state Senate, of serving “just long enough to watch the paint dry.” Identity theft State Sen. Tim Bearden, R-Carrollton, testifies about his bill to establish the crime of digital identity theft. A Georgia woman was horrified to learn scammers had taken images of her deceased infant and posted them online to trick people into making donations. But lawmakers say a bill moving through the state Legislature aimed at stopping this from happening still needs some work. Senate Bill 594 would establish the crime of “digital identity fraud.” Specifically, it would make it a crime to create a social media account that mimics someone else to cause harm, commit fraud or deceive others.

It’s that last part that’s causing some heartburn. Social media is often a masquerade, with countless examples of people purporting to be someone they are not. Republican state Sen. Tim Bearden, the bill’s primary sponsor, said that wasn’t his intent. “I’ve got a fake page on social media myself. Not to deceive. It’s so I can check on people,” he said with a grin. The House Technology and Infrastructure Innovation Committee didn’t pass the bill Wednesday. Chair Todd Jones, R-Cumming, and others said they wanted time to clarify what digital identify fraud is. Protest politics Demonstrators rally against the government of Iran earlier this month in Atlanta. There’s a certain irony in asking the government’s permission to protest the government. But it’s often necessary to manage large marches that close streets.

It’s the spontaneous protests in the aftermath of breaking news that can be the most powerful — and the most disruptive. Now, a bill moving through the state Legislature aims to make these impulsive protesters think twice before blocking roads. Senate Bill 443 would increase penalties for obstructing roadways, making it a high and aggravated misdemeanor. That would increase the maximum fine to $5,000 from $1,000. State Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, said his goal is to keep the roads clear for ambulances and “mothers taking their kids to school.” “If you want to protest, protest the correct way,” he said. Sarah Hunt-Blackwell, senior policy counsel with the ACLU of Georgia, noted the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled these spontaneous protests are protected under the First Amendment.

“Not all protests have the luxury or the convenience of going through the full process, which can often be lengthy, very time-consuming and sometimes expensive,” she said. The bill has passed the Senate already. It’s now being considered by the House. Gas tax Diesel fuel at the QuikTrip on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee was over $5.18 a gallon yesterday. Will Gov. Brian Kemp push to suspend Georgia’s gas tax again? The Republican said he’s monitoring markets to see how the war with Iran influences oil prices before making any decision.

“We’ve done that very effectively in the past, but they’ve been very targeted and strategic,” the governor said. “We also have not overreacted to something that potentially could be a short-term blip, so we’re going to continue to watch things.” Kemp has suspended the gas tax three times before. The longest stretch ran from March 2022 to January 2023, after prices topped $4 a gallon. He did it again from September to November 2023 amid inflation concerns. And in October 2024, he suspended it for two weeks after Hurricane Helene. Rising fuel prices are also influencing the race to succeed him. Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson was asked at his Blakely town hall last week about “gouging” at the pumps. He revealed he was “the largest outside investor” of the newly announced refinery in Texas.

“We’re going to sell our oil. We’re going to do over like 100,000 barrels a day, and that gives us more ability to do it ourselves. It costs less. We don’t have to ship it all over the place,” Jackson said. Under the Gold Dome People make their way through the State Capitol during Crossover Day last week. It’s Day 31 of the legislative session. Some happenings: 10 a.m.: House and Senate convene.

2 p.m.: The Senate Education and Youth Committee meets to discuss House Bill 1284, which would require local school boards to award high school diplomas to students who are diagnosed with a terminal condition. Early warning Health care business owner Rick Jackson addresses the crowd during his campaign kickoff speech for Georgia governor last month.

While Democrats in the Georgia governor’s race train their attacks on each other ahead of the May primary, Jackson is leveling a Democratic attack of his own. In a direct mail piece sent our way by a tipster in west Cobb County, Jackson rips Bottoms for her tenure during her single term in office. “Keisha Lance Bottoms let Atlanta burn,” it reads. “Now she wants to be governor. Hell no.” Jackson still has the GOP primary ahead of him, when he’ll face Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and others. But his broadside against Bottoms is not only an attempt to position him as the presumptive GOP nominee, but also an effort to dent the Democratic front-runner‘s so far untouched momentum. Listen up Democrat Shawn Harris (left) and Republican Clay Fuller are headed toward a runoff in the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we break down the results of Tuesday’s special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Former foes Republican Jim Tully speaks to reporters at the State Capitol in Atlanta earlier this month.