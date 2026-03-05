Politically Georgia Jason Esteves jolts Democratic race for governor with first major ad buy Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Former state Sen. Jason Esteves, a Democratic candidate for governor, spoke to the news media after filing paperwork to run for election at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: A pair of Democratic candidates for the state Senate endorse each other.

Michael Thurmond’s tele-town hall draws 21,000 callers.

Ed Harbison is not running for reelection to the state Senate.

Unleashed Former state Sen. Jason Esteves, a Democratic candidate for governor, was greeted by supporters as he entered the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The top Republican candidates for governor are flooding the airwaves with tens of millions of dollars in ads ahead of the May primary. But Democrats have largely stayed on the sidelines. Former state Sen. Jason Esteves changed that today. The Atlanta Democrat launched a seven-figure ad buy with a spot that casts him as the candidate best positioned to take on President Donald Trump. It underscores just how much the Democratic contest centers on opposition to the president and his agenda.

“As governor, I’ll tackle Trump’s chaos head on. I’ll use every tool that we have, take Trump to court, and I’ll pass legislation to protect our families,” Esteves says in the ad.

Esteves is one of four leading Democrats vying for the nomination, alongside former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. None of his rivals have spent heavily on TV yet. Republicans, meanwhile, are saturating the airwaves. GOP candidate Rick Jackson has spent or reserved more than $33 million in ads while Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has lined up roughly $10 million worth of airtime. Esteves’ ad is partly financed by at least $300,000 from Project Blue Print, the Georgia Senate Democratic caucus’ leadership committee. It’s a fundraising vehicle that can accept unlimited donations. Those leadership committees are already under legal scrutiny. A judge recently barred Jones’ leadership committee from helping underwrite his campaign for governor after a challenge from Jackson’s attorneys. Esteves’ campaign could face a similar challenge. His allies are likely to argue the Feb. 27 order applies only to Jones’ committee and that Esteves does not control Project Blue Print.

Things to know U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, filed paperwork to run for reelection at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Good morning! Tomorrow is the deadline to qualify for the midterm elections. So far, 50 people have qualified to run for statewide offices. Here are three other things to know for today: Rick Jackson says his health care company will unwind its existing state contracts if he is elected governor, the AJC’s Asia Simone Burns reports.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about a Gwinnett County resident who has been held at an immigration detention center for the past 14 months in Georgia, the AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan reports.

confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about a Gwinnett County resident who has been held at an immigration detention center for the past 14 months in Georgia, the AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan reports. The Georgia House of Representatives passed bills that would increase access to contraceptives and make women eligible for more paid time off after giving birth, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman reports. Partners Astrid Ross and Rahul Garabadu are mutually endorsing each other in a race for an open state Senate seat. (Greg Bluestein/AJC)

We’ve seen a lot of things, but this might be a candidate qualifying week first. Two rivals in the race for a Democratic-leaning Georgia Senate seat have mutually endorsed each other while jointly opposing state Rep. Ruwa Romman’s last-minute decision to enter the race after abandoning her bid for governor. “The people of District 7 deserve a Senator who treats them as a priority, not a consolation prize,” Rahul Garabadu and Astrid Ross said in a joint statement. “We are united in the belief that our district is not a backup plan.” Their unusual alliance comes as local activists vent their frustration over Romman’s late entry into the race. The move scrambled the field after Romman had previously endorsed a third candidate, Jyot Singh. Singh dropped out of the Senate race over the weekend and instead announced he’ll run for Romman’s House seat. Romman says she is undeterred and plans to fight for the Senate post.

Garabadu, a Harvard-trained civil rights lawyer who entered the race weeks ago with a slate of endorsements, said voters deserve options. “I jumped in this race because I’m a proven fighter. I brought change to the state of Georgia through my role as a voting rights attorney at the ACLU, as a federal prosecutor,” he said. “And that’s what I seek to do when I come to the state Senate.” Ross, meanwhile, called Garabadu “formidable, ethical and honest.” He returned the compliment. She had a sharper message for Romman. “The first gubernatorial crash-out just slipped into our lane, and I’m not moving over for her,” she said. “I’m here for what I came for — free and fair elections and to represent the community.”

Thurmond’s tip Former Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is a Democratic candidate for governor. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Plenty of candidates stage campaign-style rallies at the Capitol when they qualify for office. Michael Thurmond tried something different: a pre-qualifying tele–town hall. The Democratic contender for governor expected maybe 1,000 callers. His campaign says nearly 21,000 joined. “You deserve a seat at the table,” he told them, “even if you can’t drive to the Capitol to claim it.” Thurmond fielded questions on affordable housing, tax policy and veterans affairs during the roughly 45-minute call.

He closed by answering a question about what it would mean if he — the son of a sharecropper who rose to become a legislator, statewide official, historian and county executive — were elected governor. “It would mean the American Dream is still alive,” he said. Spoiler alert State Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, is not running for reelection. (AJC file photo) State Sen. Ed Harbison, the Georgia Legislature’s longest serving member, is not running for reelection. The Columbus Democrat wasn’t quite ready to announce that. But one of his colleagues couldn’t keep the secret. State Sen. David Lucas, D-Macon, wept on the Senate floor as he announced Harbison, who first took office in 1993, is leaving the chamber.

“Surprise surprise,” Harbison joked as he took the well to speak to his colleagues after Lucas broke the news. Harbison clearly wasn’t angry with his colleague. Instead, he was touched by the gracious response, which included a heartfelt tribute from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Before settling in Columbus as a news anchor for WLTZ, Harbison spent four years in Vietnam as a member of the Marine Corps. “I know what rice patty water tastes like,” he said. He said he never thought about being a politician until someone asked him to run. While he’s leaving the Senate, he said he plans to stay busy in the insurance and marketing businesses.

“As long as God gives me strength, I’m going to try to keep working in various areas,” he said. Gun sales Passing a law is hard enough. It turns out enforcing it can be even tougher. A state law on the books for more than a decade says local governments must offer confiscated firearms for sale to the public within 12 months of acquiring them. But some police departments, wary of putting these guns back in circulation, haven’t done it. State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, wants to empower residents to sue local governments if they aren’t following the law. The measure prompted some pushback from state Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta, who wanted to know why people couldn’t just go buy a gun from a store. For Ridley, it’s the principle of the thing.

“If we put something in law and people are not following it … at what point is it really a law?” he said. Under the Gold Dome State. Sen. Tonya Anderson (center) D-Lithonia, said the Pledge of Allegiance at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The state Legislature won’t meet today so lawmakers can finish work in committees. Crossover Day is tomorrow. Some happenings: 9 a.m.: House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee meets. Members will discuss lots of bills, including House Bill 496, which would limit when police officers can conduct stops, searches, seizures or arrests from the scent of cannabis, hemp or marijuana.

cannabis, hemp or marijuana. 9 a.m.: Senate Finance Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 539, which would exempt certain feminine hygiene and baby products from taxation.

10 a.m.: House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee meets to discuss House Bill 947, which would prohibit the purchase of certain food and beverages with federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

2 p.m.: House Technology and Infrastructure Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 444, which would require certain insurance coverage decisions not to be based solely on artificial intelligence systems.

2:30 p.m.: House Health Committee meets to consider House Bill 1089, which would require ivermectin to be available over-the-counter in Georgia. Listen up A group of men inspected the ruins of a police station struck Monday amid the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we break down how the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran are shaping Georgia’s biggest political contests. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. War powers House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and other Democrats wanting a measure requiring congressional approval for ongoing military strikes in Iran spoke at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Democrats’ attempt to restrain President Donald Trump from continuing military strikes in Iran failed on Wednesday after all but one Republican opposed the measure. Georgia Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both voted in favor of advancing the war powers resolution. The measure failed 47-53 with Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman joining Republicans in voting “no.” “A core constitutional matter is at stake here,” Ossoff said after the vote. “The Constitution reserves the decision to take this country to war for Congress.” Warnock delivered a brief and unplanned floor speech prior to the vote, urging colleagues to consider the death and destruction the strikes had already created. The House will vote on a war powers resolution today, but it is likely to face the same fate. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Brian Jack took the lead during debate on a measure Wednesday to fund the Department of Homeland Security and end a weekslong partial government shutdown. The Peachtree City Republican said the war with Iran provided new urgency for funding DHS agencies.