Politics
Politics

Who received donations from First Liberty, the Frosts and their companies?

AJC identified more than $1.4 million that went to political campaigns, causes and committees.
First Liberty Building & Loan in Newnan is one of the businesses owned by Brant Frost IV that donated to political candidates, causes and committees. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Liberty Building & Loan in Newnan is one of the businesses owned by Brant Frost IV that donated to political candidates, causes and committees. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution identified more than $1.4 million in campaign contributions by Brant Frost IV, his family, his companies and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC to campaigns, committees and causes across the United States.

To identify these contributions, reporters searched records of the Georgia Ethics Commission, Federal Election Commission and FollowTheMoney.org — a project of the nonpartisan, nonprofit National Institute on Money in Politics that collects campaign finance data — as well as state campaign finance agencies across the country.

ExploreFirst Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.

Donations were made in the name of Frost IV, First Liberty Building & Loan and his other associated companies, family members and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC. The list includes contributions made from known addresses for Frost IV‘s home and his businesses.

The lists of contributions were last updated Tuesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has encouraged candidates and committees to return donations given to them by the Frosts.

When possible, the AJC analysis has connected contributions from a committee directly to a supported candidate. Use the search on the table to find a candidate.

The Frost family and associated companies donated more than 40% of funds raised by the GRA PAC during its existence. The table below shows how the PAC distributed some of the funds to campaigns and committees.

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

About the Author

Charles Minshew is the data editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow Charles Minshew on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Brant Frost IV, his family and businesses have contributed more than $1.4 million to political causes, much of it in the last few years. Federal officials say Frost and his First Liberty Building & Loan used at least $570,000 of investor money to make political contributions. (First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC)

Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Top Georgia Republican calls on pols to return First Liberty contributions

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urges candidates to return political contributions from First Liberty, which is accused of running a Ponzi scheme.

Ethics commission dismisses complaint over Burt Jones’ $10M loan

The Georgia State Ethics Commission dismissed the complaint from Attorney General Chris Carr's gubernatorial campaign.

The Latest

An activist wears a ‘fired but fighting’ shirt outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Christine Cooper-Nowicki said she was fired from the CDC and it took nearly a month to receive the paperwork necessary to process her unemployment claim. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Expected budget cuts may further slow Georgia’s unemployment claim process

18m ago
OPINION

House heads home for summer, avoiding decisions on Epstein and spending

48m ago
LISTEN

WABE CEO talks federal funding cuts to public media

Featured

Brant Frost IV is the founder of First Liberty Building & Loan of Newnan. The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Frost and First Liberty operated a Ponzi scheme. (First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC)

Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC

First Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.

On-air pitches framed the investments in First Liberty business loans as part of the “patriot economy.”

Delta uses AI to set airfares. Some senators are worried.

Several Democratic senators say they’re concerned about what the use of AI in airline pricing might mean for consumer privacy and fairness.

Atlanta police recruits let go after firing a gun at East Point business

Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed from the department after an altercation at an East Point establishment, which included one of the recruits firing a gun.