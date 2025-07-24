The Atlanta Journal-Constitution identified more than $1.4 million in campaign contributions by Brant Frost IV, his family, his companies and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC to campaigns, committees and causes across the United States.

To identify these contributions, reporters searched records of the Georgia Ethics Commission, Federal Election Commission and FollowTheMoney.org — a project of the nonpartisan, nonprofit National Institute on Money in Politics that collects campaign finance data — as well as state campaign finance agencies across the country.

Donations were made in the name of Frost IV, First Liberty Building & Loan and his other associated companies, family members and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC. The list includes contributions made from known addresses for Frost IV‘s home and his businesses.