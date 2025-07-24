The Atlanta Journal-Constitution identified more than $1.4 million in campaign contributions by Brant Frost IV, his family, his companies and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC to campaigns, committees and causes across the United States.
To identify these contributions, reporters searched records of the Georgia Ethics Commission, Federal Election Commission and FollowTheMoney.org — a project of the nonpartisan, nonprofit National Institute on Money in Politics that collects campaign finance data — as well as state campaign finance agencies across the country.
Donations were made in the name of Frost IV, First Liberty Building & Loan and his other associated companies, family members and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC. The list includes contributions made from known addresses for Frost IV‘s home and his businesses.
The lists of contributions were last updated Tuesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has encouraged candidates and committees to return donations given to them by the Frosts.
When possible, the AJC analysis has connected contributions from a committee directly to a supported candidate. Use the search on the table to find a candidate.
The Frost family and associated companies donated more than 40% of funds raised by the GRA PAC during its existence. The table below shows how the PAC distributed some of the funds to campaigns and committees.
