Georgia lottery player wins $1M as Powerball jackpot grows to $1.7B

The next chance to win the fourth-largest jackpot in history is Christmas Eve.
There were no jackpot winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing. (George Walker IV/AP)
By
Dec 23, 2025

A Georgia lottery player won big in Monday night’s drawing, even as the growing Powerball jackpot continues to remain elusive.

The lucky ticket was purchased online by a Jonesboro resident, who matched all five white-ball numbers to earn a cool $1 million ahead of the holidays.

Two other winners matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball to earn $50,000. But they each selected the Powerplay option, netting them $100,000. They were purchased at a QuikTrip at 1515 Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross and by a Columbus resident on the lottery website.

The winning numbers were 3-18-36-41-54 and 7.

Now, Georgians can hope for an early present as the next drawing for the estimated $1.7 billion jackpot takes place on Christmas Eve. There are plenty of ways to spend that money so don’t worry if Santa is running out of ideas.

It will be the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and is creeping closer to the $1.79 billion split by two lucky players from Missouri and Texas in September, the second-largest amount since the game’s 1992 inception.

But try not to look at the odds of the grand prize, which is 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

You can watch live TV broadcasts of the drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, or online on the game’s website. Tickets are $2 each.

Lottery officials said nine other Georgia players won $50,000 each in the latest drawing. Those tickets were purchased at stores/gas stations in Atlanta (two), Marietta, Lithonia, Duluth, Columbus, Brunswick and Thomaston and by a Fairburn resident on the mobile app.

