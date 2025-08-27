Reports: New CDC director out after one month

Spokespeople for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Monarez did not immediately respond to emails and text messages from the AJC.

Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people. @SecKennedy has full confidence in his team at @CDCgov who will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious… — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) August 27, 2025

Sarah Boim, a former CDC employee in communications who was fired this year in the first layoffs led by Elon Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency, said the early reports flashed through the community of former and current health workers.

“The reaction is, I think, dismay,” Boim said. “Nobody has had any inkling that this was going to happen, as far as I can tell.”

Monarez had many detractors among agency employees, Boim said, but they also appreciated she showed respect for her fellow CDC workers, and empathy after the Aug. 8 shooting.

Boim also said she appreciated that Monarez brought in local TV crews to tour the bullet-riddled buildings.

Dr. Daniel Jernigan, director of the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, also told employees in an email Wednesday evening that he is resigning, according to an image of the email obtained by the AJC.

The Times reported Monarez’s ouster was related to her objection to changes underway in the Trump administration’s vaccine regulation.

Kennedy recently fired the entire membership of the committee of outside experts who make recommendations on vaccines. Other changes are underway to further restrict access to the COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Changes to the advisory committee have raised alarms among health experts who fear the new members will make decisions that don’t help Americans’ health.

There are other concerns as well.

Kennedy has replaced some of the members with people whose judgment he trusts. One of them posted a meme of a machine gun less than 48 hours after the recent shooting at the CDC, and a meme with the words “if you need a disarmed society to govern, you suck at governing.”