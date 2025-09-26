News A.M. ATL: A year since the storm Plus: Airport losses, weekend plans

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. What’s on tap this weekend? A hike? Housework? Brunch? Ferrying offspring to various children’s events? There’s plenty to do around the city, too, if you have some spare time and energy. Let’s get to it.

LOOKING BACK ON HELENE Hurricane Helene ravaged communities and set back Georgia industry. A year ago today, Hurricane Helene descended on Georgia. The storm took more than 250 lives, caused $79 billion in damage across the Southeast, and it will take years for some areas to recover from the devastation. Helene razed crops in Georgia, delivering an estimated $5.5 billion hit to the state’s economy. Pecans were particularly affected because of how long they take to grow. A mature pecan orchard represents seven or more years of work.

Georgia farmers are still waiting for their cut of a $21 billion disaster aid package passed last year by Congress.

Helene was especially destructive because it kept strength even as it moved inland. Climate scientists say climate change fuels these patterns.

In places like Augusta, some communities lost 70% to 80% of their tree canopy, and strong wind and rain felled precious old growth trees. 🔎 READ MORE: Lessons Georgians learned from Helene to prepare for the next big storm Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. 🔎 READ MORE: Lessons Georgians learned from Helene to prepare for the next big storm Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

HARTSFIELD-JACKSON LOST MILLIONS BECAUSE OF DEI PROGRAMS

When the Trump administration ordered federal funding recipients to disavow their “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs earlier this year, leaders at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said no. As a result, they lost about 37.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration grant dollars. The airport was due to receive about $57 million this fiscal year. The money was intended for restroom rehabilitation, taxiway pavement replacement, sustainability projects and other initiatives.

All American airports rely on federal funding. Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D expansion funding includes $40 million in U.S. DOT grants.

Some other cities sued the Trump administration over the anti-DEI mandates, and Atlanta leaders tried to negotiate language changes. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is talking openly about changing some diversity programs in order to keep other funding flows from being taken away. 🔎 READ MORE: The airport is exploring alternate cash flows 🔎 READ MORE: The airport is exploring alternate cash flows DON’T KISS THE BUGS Actually, the “kissing bug disease” is nothing to joke about. This potentially deadly disease is now endemic in the South, meaning it occurs regularly.

Zippy Autumn weather here. Nice autumn weather will continue throughout Georgia Friday night and Saturday, according to the Atlanta forecaster, who said conditions of the last several days seem likely to remain for the weekend. Skies will be bright and fair and temperatures will have just enough zip to make Georgians realize that fall is here in earnest, the forecaster indicated. Zippy Autumn weather here. Nice autumn weather will continue throughout Georgia Friday night and Saturday, according to the Atlanta forecaster, who said conditions of the last several days seem likely to remain for the weekend. Skies will be bright and fair and temperatures will have just enough zip to make Georgians realize that fall is here in earnest, the forecaster indicated. We’re waiting for you, zippy fall weather. ONE MORE THING Make someone smile today! ❤️ Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com. Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.