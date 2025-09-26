A.M. ATL: A year since the storm

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. What’s on tap this weekend? A hike? Housework? Brunch? Ferrying offspring to various children’s events? There’s plenty to do around the city, too, if you have some spare time and energy.
Let’s get to it.
A year ago today, Hurricane Helene descended on Georgia. The storm took more than 250 lives, caused $79 billion in damage across the Southeast, and it will take years for some areas to recover from the devastation.
When the Trump administration ordered federal funding recipients to disavow their “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs earlier this year, leaders at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said no.
As a result, they lost about 37.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration grant dollars.
Actually, the “kissing bug disease” is nothing to joke about. This potentially deadly disease is now endemic in the South, meaning it occurs regularly.
⚖️ James Comey was charged yesterday with lying to Congress in a criminal case filed just days after President Donald Trump appeared to urge his attorney general to prosecute the former FBI director.
🪖 Fort Benning in Columbus, GA, may become Fort Moore ... again. The Republican-led Georgia House just passed legislation that would reverse the talked-about Trump administration decision to change the name back to Benning. It’s confusing.
📱The White House is still working on a deal to acquire TikTok from China. It says the deal will ensure full U.S. control of the company’s board and, even more importantly, the crucial algorithm that serves up scarily personalized video offerings.
🍔 Atlanta restaurateur Pinky Cole says she’ll start franchising her Atlanta-based chain, Slutty Vegan.
We’ve got some really unique stuff going on in metro Atlanta this weekend. It’s an auspicious time to try something new.
🎨 Atlanta Art Fair: The second annual exhibit at Pullman Yards features 70 regional, national and international galleries along with bigger installations and other artsy scenes.
🍻 Gluten Free Fest: Go against the grain! This new festival is the brainchild of a gluten-free Atlanta Facebook group and will offer GF beer, pizza and other eats.
🌈 Out On Film Festival: It’s the 38th year for an Atlanta cultural staple. This year’s theme is “Queer Propaganda,” and the event will run through 10/5 at Midtown Art Cinema and Out Front Theatre Company.
🎭 SCAD AnimationFest: Lots of fests! The co-director of “KPop Demon Hunters” will be on hand Saturday to talk about the Netflix animated movie’s smash success.
☀️ 15 more ideas for a fun weekend: Concerts, sing-alongs, races and more.
2026 World Cup mascots revealed
Eh. Too corporate. The best mascots are always, like, stuffed animal versions of sleep paralysis demons.
UGA to give out LED wristbands for Alabama game
That would definitely not get annoying in person, no sir. Also, during this game will be the perfect time to get your grocery shopping done if you’re not a football fan. The place will be deserted.
Former Atlanta journalist Savannah Louie is on ‘Survivor’
Apparently, this was a dream of hers, and we love that for her.
Hard pass, cold brew, dad bod, dumbphone, beast mode: 5,000 more words added to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary
Thoughts and prayers to future linguists.
Sept. 26, 1952
Zippy Autumn weather here. Nice autumn weather will continue throughout Georgia Friday night and Saturday, according to the Atlanta forecaster, who said conditions of the last several days seem likely to remain for the weekend. Skies will be bright and fair and temperatures will have just enough zip to make Georgians realize that fall is here in earnest, the forecaster indicated.
We’re waiting for you, zippy fall weather.
Make someone smile today! ❤️
