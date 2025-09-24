A guide to the artful and art-filled second annual Atlanta Art Fair

Arts & Entertainment

70-plus galleries will display works alongside large-scale installations at Pullman Yards starting Thursday.
The inaugural Atlanta Art Fair was last year, and the 2025 edition opens Thursday at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Art Market Productions)
By Isadora Pennington – ArtsATL
11 hours ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

This week, Atlanta Art Fair will once again fill the halls of Pullman Yards with exhibitions, panels, discussions, installations and more. Last year’s inaugural fair, presented by Brooklyn-based Art Market Productions, welcomed more than 12,000 visitors and 3,500 VIP guests, cementing Atlanta as a key cultural nexus for art and culture in the South.

The 2025 programming will showcase artwork presented by more than 70 regional, national and international galleries alongside large-scale, site-specific installations and activations over the course of four days from Thursday through Sunday.

Highlights from Atlanta presenters include Flux Projects’ multiscreen showcase of “Between You and Me” (2010) by Micah and Whitney Stansell; Hawkins Headquarters’ photo-based installation “Baroque Sunburst” (2025) by Jackson Markovic; “Living Archive, File 00″ (2025) by T.W. Pilar; and a showcase of works by resident studio artists from Atlanta Contemporary.

Installation view of "Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements" at the Kunsthalle München in Munich, Germany, in 2024. (Michael Nauman/Tiefenpixel Photographics)
The High Museum of Art will present a pop-up preview of the “Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements” upcoming U.S. retrospective. Guest Curator Melissa Messina’s “Third Ear, Second Skin” will offer installations by regional artists Krista Clark, Sonya Yong James and Vadis Turner, each of whom has been awarded a 2025-26 residency through the Mildred Thompson Legacy Project.

Another addition to this year’s offering is the Balentine Prize. The winning art piece will be announced during the fair and acquired for Balentine’s corporate collection.

This year’s fair also includes “Southern Ground,” a panel discussion dedicated to the legacy of Radcliffe Bailey, whose lasting influence has contributed to Black arts in the South. Moderated by Karen Comer Lowe, artists Sheila Pree Bright, Ato Ribeiro, Michi Meko and Navin Norling will discuss their work within the context of place, of belonging and of Atlanta’s artistic community. Southern Ground will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library.

While the full list of participating galleries and artists is available on the Atlanta Art Fair website, here is a select preview of nine participating galleries and curators, some from Atlanta and others further afield.

"Free" (2025) by Navin Norling at Johnson Lowe Gallery. (Courtesy)
Johnson Lowe Gallery

Johnson Lowe Gallery on Atlanta’s Miami Circle is known for showcasing emerging, midcareer and established artists from the Southeast and beyond. This gallery has been a major player in the Atlanta art scene since it was founded in 1989 by Bill Lowe and reestablished as Johnson Lowe Gallery under the leadership of director Donovan Johnson following Lowe’s passing. Johnson Lowe Gallery will feature three artists who share a commitment to reclaimed and repurposed materials as well as a deep understanding of the complexities of Southern culture and tradition.

"All to be true" (2025) by Kim Ouellette at Marcia Wood Gallery. (Courtesy)
Marcia Wood Gallery

Also on Miami Circle is Marcia Wood Gallery. Established by Wood in 1995, the gallery represents contemporary artists who display a depth of content and mastery of craft. Offering a focus on painting that has been aggregated to include video, installation, digital media, sculpture and photography over the years, the gallery is showcasing two artists at this year’s fair.

"Brisso in the Clouds" by Laeïla Adjovi at Borderlands Gallery. (Courtesy)
Borderlands Gallery

Borderlands Gallery, based out of Uganda, is a contemporary gallery rooted in Pan-African perspectives. Through art advising, exhibition consultations, research and events, Borderlands seeks to connect artists focused on or inspired by the environment with collectors. Collaborations by this gallery confront challenges such as erasure, migration and climate change through art.

"Untitled" (2025" by Simon Berger at Luca Fine Art. (Courtesy)
Luca Fine Art

Luca Fine Art, which opened in West Midtown in June, is a contemporary art gallery founded by Rodney Kazemi, who has worked as an arts professional for nearly 30 years. With an eye for international artists, this sleek gallery space will present the works of nine at the Atlanta Art Fair this year.

Work by John Madu will be shown in collector-curator Paul Conliffe’s booth. (Courtesy)
Paul Conliffe

Paul Conliffe, an art collector and curator who focuses on championing African art in the Americas, has fused his experiences in art sales with a dedication to supporting contemporary art in New York City through art programming and curation.

"Leave a Light On," by Kimia Kline at Tinney Contemporary. (Courtesy)
Tinney Contemporary

Tinney Contemporary, a Nashville, Tennessee, gallery specializing in collectible contemporary works, was established in 2006. A founding member of the Downtown Arts District Alliance, this gallery is committed to fostering a diverse and thriving arts ecosystem in Nashville, while simultaneously offering exhibitions and collector services for artists both local and global.

"Deja Vu" (2025) by Zipporah Camille Thompson at Whitespace. (Courtesy)
Whitespace

Whitespace, located in a converted 1893 carriage house in the heart of Inman Park, offers an eclectic mix of artists working a variety of media. A respected Atlanta institution, the gallery fosters an immersive art experience for viewers with intimate installations and innovative exhibitions.

"Construction Site, Atlanta, GA #2," (2023) by Paul Essick at Spalding Nix Fine Art. (Courtesy)
Spalding Nix Fine Art

Since 2003, Atlanta-based Spalding Nix Fine Art has featured works by artists from around the Southeast. With an emphasis on featuring female artists who have been historically underrepresented in fine art circles, the gallery’s exhibition calendar typically includes six curated shows plus events, valuation services and education opportunities.

"You Got Me Runnin’" (2025) by Marcus Kenney at Florida Mining Gallery. (Courtesy)
Florida Mining Gallery

Florida Mining Gallery, based out of Jacksonville, Florida, is a gallery dedicated to contemporary art with an emphasis on emerging and midcareer artists. The gallery represents a diverse group of artists working in painting, sculpture, photography and video.

Isadora Pennington is ArtsATL’s senior editor of art + design and dance. An experienced writer and photographer with a deep love for the arts, Isadora founded the Sketchbook newsletter with Rough Draft Atlanta in 2022. She is also president of the Avondale Arts Alliance and director of the Avondale Arts Center.

