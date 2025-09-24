A guide to the artful and art-filled second annual Atlanta Art Fair

The High Museum of Art will present a pop-up preview of the “Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements” upcoming U.S. retrospective. Guest Curator Melissa Messina’s “Third Ear, Second Skin” will offer installations by regional artists Krista Clark, Sonya Yong James and Vadis Turner, each of whom has been awarded a 2025-26 residency through the Mildred Thompson Legacy Project.
Another addition to this year’s offering is the Balentine Prize. The winning art piece will be announced during the fair and acquired for Balentine’s corporate collection.
This year’s fair also includes “Southern Ground,” a panel discussion dedicated to the legacy of Radcliffe Bailey, whose lasting influence has contributed to Black arts in the South. Moderated by Karen Comer Lowe, artists Sheila Pree Bright, Ato Ribeiro, Michi Meko and Navin Norling will discuss their work within the context of place, of belonging and of Atlanta’s artistic community. Southern Ground will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library.
While the full list of participating galleries and artists is available on the Atlanta Art Fair website, here is a select preview of nine participating galleries and curators, some from Atlanta and others further afield.
The High Museum of Art will present a pop-up preview of the “Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements” upcoming U.S. retrospective. Guest Curator Melissa Messina’s “Third Ear, Second Skin” will offer installations by regional artists Krista Clark, Sonya Yong James and Vadis Turner, each of whom has been awarded a 2025-26 residency through the Mildred Thompson Legacy Project.
Another addition to this year’s offering is the Balentine Prize. The winning art piece will be announced during the fair and acquired for Balentine’s corporate collection.
This year’s fair also includes “Southern Ground,” a panel discussion dedicated to the legacy of Radcliffe Bailey, whose lasting influence has contributed to Black arts in the South. Moderated by Karen Comer Lowe, artists Sheila Pree Bright, Ato Ribeiro, Michi Meko and Navin Norling will discuss their work within the context of place, of belonging and of Atlanta’s artistic community. Southern Ground will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library.
While the full list of participating galleries and artists is available on the Atlanta Art Fair website, here is a select preview of nine participating galleries and curators, some from Atlanta and others further afield.
Johnson Lowe Gallery on Atlanta’s Miami Circle is known for showcasing emerging, midcareer and established artists from the Southeast and beyond. This gallery has been a major player in the Atlanta art scene since it was founded in 1989 by Bill Lowe and reestablished as Johnson Lowe Gallery under the leadership of director Donovan Johnson following Lowe’s passing. Johnson Lowe Gallery will feature three artists who share a commitment to reclaimed and repurposed materials as well as a deep understanding of the complexities of Southern culture and tradition.
Johnson Lowe Gallery on Atlanta’s Miami Circle is known for showcasing emerging, midcareer and established artists from the Southeast and beyond. This gallery has been a major player in the Atlanta art scene since it was founded in 1989 by Bill Lowe and reestablished as Johnson Lowe Gallery under the leadership of director Donovan Johnson following Lowe’s passing. Johnson Lowe Gallery will feature three artists who share a commitment to reclaimed and repurposed materials as well as a deep understanding of the complexities of Southern culture and tradition.