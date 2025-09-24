A guide to the artful and art-filled second annual Atlanta Art Fair

The High Museum of Art will present a pop-up preview of the “Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements” upcoming U.S. retrospective. Guest Curator Melissa Messina’s “Third Ear, Second Skin” will offer installations by regional artists Krista Clark, Sonya Yong James and Vadis Turner, each of whom has been awarded a 2025-26 residency through the Mildred Thompson Legacy Project.

Another addition to this year’s offering is the Balentine Prize. The winning art piece will be announced during the fair and acquired for Balentine’s corporate collection.

This year’s fair also includes “Southern Ground,” a panel discussion dedicated to the legacy of Radcliffe Bailey, whose lasting influence has contributed to Black arts in the South. Moderated by Karen Comer Lowe, artists Sheila Pree Bright, Ato Ribeiro, Michi Meko and Navin Norling will discuss their work within the context of place, of belonging and of Atlanta’s artistic community. Southern Ground will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library.

While the full list of participating galleries and artists is available on the Atlanta Art Fair website, here is a select preview of nine participating galleries and curators, some from Atlanta and others further afield.

