Atlanta’s Out on Film festival returns to tell LGBTQ+ community’s stories

Actor Asia Kate Dillon (left) and Ridley Asha Bateman star in the drama “Outerlands,” an incredibly poignant film from director Elena Oxman. (Courtesy of Out on Film)

Angelica Ross and Mo’Nique will attend annual event, which runs for 11 days at Midtown Art Cinema and Out Front Theatre Company.

Angelica Ross and Mo’Nique will attend annual event, which runs for 11 days at Midtown Art Cinema and Out Front Theatre Company.

Out on Film festival director Jim Farmer (left) congratulates the 2022 Icon Award winner actor Colman Domingo. The festival had an incredible 1,150 film submissions this year. (Courtesy of Out on Film)

Out on Film also had an incredible 1,150 film submissions this year, due in part to the festival’s status as “the only Oscar qualifying LGBTQ+ film festival in the country,” said Farmer, adding that the festival is also BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) qualifying. With a relatively modest budget of $266,000, this year’s festival will present a bounty of offerings — including 152 feature films, short films, panels and Q&As, and a tribute to trans actor and activist Angelica Ross, who has appeared in “Pose” and “American Horror Story.” Actor Mo’Nique will also attend a screening of her 2014 film “Blackbird,” appearing alongside director Patrik-Ian Polk for a Q&A after the film.

As the festival director of Out on Film for the past 17 years, Jim Farmer has overseen the nationally-recognized event that drew 15,000 attendees last year.

A vital part of Atlanta’s cultural firmament, Out on Film — now in its 38th year — is an LGBTQ+ film festival. It’s a beacon attracting a community that can find support, identity and meaning.

Out on Film also had an incredible 1,150 film submissions this year, due in part to the festival’s status as “the only Oscar qualifying LGBTQ+ film festival in the country,” said Farmer, adding that the festival is also BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) qualifying. With a relatively modest budget of $266,000, this year’s festival will present a bounty of offerings — including 152 feature films, short films, panels and Q&As, and a tribute to trans actor and activist Angelica Ross, who has appeared in “Pose” and “American Horror Story.” Actor Mo’Nique will also attend a screening of her 2014 film “Blackbird,” appearing alongside director Patrik-Ian Polk for a Q&A after the film.

As the festival director of Out on Film for the past 17 years, Jim Farmer has overseen the nationally-recognized event that drew 15,000 attendees last year.

A vital part of Atlanta’s cultural firmament, Out on Film — now in its 38th year — is an LGBTQ+ film festival. It’s a beacon attracting a community that can find support, identity and meaning.

One important feature of 2025’s festival, which runs for 11 days at Midtown Art Cinema and Out Front Theatre Company, is the number of documentaries that address real-world issues of censorship, racism, homophobia and political extremism. One important feature of 2025’s festival, which runs for 11 days at Midtown Art Cinema and Out Front Theatre Company, is the number of documentaries that address real-world issues of censorship, racism, homophobia and political extremism.

This year’s theme is “Queer Propaganda” described as “a bold reclamation of a term often used to silence and shame,” on Out on Film’s website,

“Telling these stories and showcasing what we do and bringing people together is always important,” said Farmer. “Certainly, with this year, it’s more important than ever, because there are people right now who are trying to erase us and pretend we don’t exist. So our philosophy this year was full speed ahead.”