Georgia Bulldogs UGA to give out LED wristbands for Alabama game. Here’s when the show starts. Sanford Stadium stands will light up in sync with music during certain times. During celebratory times in Sanford Stadium this weekend, the crowd's wristbands will light and put on a show. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — On Saturday, Georgia will play its first home game against Alabama in 10 years, and the Bulldogs are planning to show off some new tricks before the highly anticipated matchup. The school announced it would be handing out 65,000 PixMob wristbands pregame at Sanford Stadium. Georgia Power is sponsoring the giveaway.

Distribution of the wristbands is set begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be picked up at gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A, 6, 7, 9 and 10. RELATED Steve Spurrier sounds off on the Gunner Stockton Heisman Trophy hype In a statement by the school, Georgia encourages fans to be in their seats 25 minutes before kickoff, because that is when the illuminated wristbands will begin to work in conjunction with the stadium. Kickoff for the game between No. 5 Georgia and No. 17 Alabama is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. PixMob wristbands are LED gear that are synchronized to create colors and patterns in the crowd in real-time through infrared light or radio frequency technology. They have often been used at concerts, such as on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. In an appearance on 960 the Ref this week, Alan Thomas, Georgia's senior associate athletic director for marketing and revenue strategy, teased what the atmosphere would look like.

“There’ll be certain times in the game when it syncs up to the music and the lights of everything else that we’re doing,” Thomas said. “Think of all of our signature moments and make sure your hands are in the air.”