UGA to give out LED wristbands for Alabama game. Here’s when the show starts.

Sanford Stadium stands will light up in sync with music during certain times.
During celebratory times in Sanford Stadium this weekend, the crowd's wristbands will light and put on a show. (Jason Getz/AJC)
During celebratory times in Sanford Stadium this weekend, the crowd's wristbands will light and put on a show. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
9 hours ago

ATHENS — On Saturday, Georgia will play its first home game against Alabama in 10 years, and the Bulldogs are planning to show off some new tricks before the highly anticipated matchup.

The school announced it would be handing out 65,000 PixMob wristbands pregame at Sanford Stadium. Georgia Power is sponsoring the giveaway.

Distribution of the wristbands is set begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be picked up at gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A, 6, 7, 9 and 10.

In a statement by the school, Georgia encourages fans to be in their seats 25 minutes before kickoff, because that is when the illuminated wristbands will begin to work in conjunction with the stadium.

Kickoff for the game between No. 5 Georgia and No. 17 Alabama is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

PixMob wristbands are LED gear that are synchronized to create colors and patterns in the crowd in real-time through infrared light or radio frequency technology. They have often been used at concerts, such as on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

In an appearance on 960 the Ref this week, Alan Thomas, Georgia’s senior associate athletic director for marketing and revenue strategy, teased what the atmosphere would look like.

“There’ll be certain times in the game when it syncs up to the music and the lights of everything else that we’re doing,” Thomas said. “Think of all of our signature moments and make sure your hands are in the air.”

The wristbands can be recycled and refurbished after the game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he expects Saturday night to be a special atmosphere in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs have won 33 consecutive games at home, which is the nation’s longest home win streak.

“It’s louder at night than day,” Smart said. “I think the crowd has a little longer to get prepared for it, and they’re louder. I mean, they’re not as taxed, not as much heat. So the games I’ve coached in, played in, and a part of night games are a little more rowdy.”

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

