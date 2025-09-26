Business It’s been a year since Hurricane Helene. The storm’s scars linger. The historic storm caused $79 billion in damage across the Southeast. Hard hits parts of Georgia still face a long recovery. This mobile home was destroyed during Hurricane Helene. This was the the U.S.’s seventh-costliest tropical storm. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

As darkness fell on Sept. 26, 2024, Joey Fountain was hunkered down inside his home in Mount Vernon, about halfway between Macon and Brunswick. For days Fountain, the mayor of the town of 1,900 in South Georgia’s Montgomery County, said he’d kept a close eye on the storm, Hurricane Helene, that was brewing in the Gulf. He and his staff stockpiled saws, tractors and other supplies, anticipating they could face high winds. For days Fountain, the mayor of the town of 1,900 in South Georgia’s Montgomery County, said he’d kept a close eye on the storm, Hurricane Helene, that was brewing in the Gulf. He and his staff stockpiled saws, tractors and other supplies, anticipating they could face high winds.

But just after midnight, as the storm’s ferocious gusts threatened to rip the roof off his house, he said it was clear this was worse than anything he’d imagined. Daybreak revealed the scale of the devastation: countless uprooted trees, blocked roads and a community without water, sewer or electricity service. RELATED Hurricane Helene’s wind and rain inflicts historic damage across Georgia “We had time to prepare,” Fountain said. “But you can never prepare for anything that bad.” Friday marks the first anniversary of Hurricane Helene’s pass through Georgia and other Southeastern states. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane — the strongest on record to hit the state’s Big Bend Region. From there, it carved an arc of destruction from Valdosta to Augusta, then moved on into the Carolinas and eastern Tennessee. There, in the hollers of Appalachia, its torrential rains unleashed destructive flooding in places like Asheville, North Carolina. The storm claimed an estimated 250 lives, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and caused nearly $79 billion in damage, making it the U.S.’s seventh-costliest tropical storm. In cities like Mount Vernon, and on countless farms in Helene’s path, recovery is a work in progress — one that’s likely to take years. The rebuild offers signs of hope, but experts say the hurricane offers lessons about the growing threats future storms will pose, even to areas far from the coast. Friday marks the first anniversary of Hurricane Helene’s pass through Georgia and other Southeastern states. The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane — the strongest on record to hit the state’s Big Bend Region. From there, it carved an arc of destruction from Valdosta to Augusta, then moved on into the Carolinas and eastern Tennessee. There, in the hollers of Appalachia, its torrential rains unleashed destructive flooding in places like Asheville, North Carolina. The storm claimed an estimated 250 lives, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and caused nearly $79 billion in damage, making it the U.S.’s seventh-costliest tropical storm. In cities like Mount Vernon, and on countless farms in Helene’s path, recovery is a work in progress — one that’s likely to take years. The rebuild offers signs of hope, but experts say the hurricane offers lessons about the growing threats future storms will pose, even to areas far from the coast. An aerial image taken Tuesday, March 18, 2025, shows significant damage at the Moses Pecan farm in Uvalda, six months after Hurricane Helene impacted the area. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Crops laid to waste Few farms in the storm’s path were left unscathed. Helene destroyed cotton, vegetables, poultry houses and thousands of acres of commercial timberlands. All told, the University of Georgia estimates it caused $5.5 billion in damage to the state’s economy. Few farms in the storm’s path were left unscathed. Helene destroyed cotton, vegetables, poultry houses and thousands of acres of commercial timberlands. All told, the University of Georgia estimates it caused $5.5 billion in damage to the state’s economy.

Among the hardest hit were Georgia’s pecans — not just because of the sheer number of trees felled, but because of the long-term investment they require and the future losses that will linger from each downed tree. A sapling planted today could take seven years to bear nuts, then another five to reach peak production. The pecan orchards and nursery on Buck Paulk’s family farm in Ray City, Georgia, are 100 miles inland from where Hurricane Helene came onshore. But by the time the storm reached his 4,100-acre farm outside Valdosta, it was still packing hurricane-force winds. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., greets pecan farmer Buck Paulk at the farmer’s property in Ray City, as President Joe Biden and others survey damage from Hurricane Helene. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024) His trees, heavy with pecans ready for harvest, were no match for the 90 mph gusts. After losing about 14% of his trees the year before in Hurricane Idalia, Helene claimed close to a quarter of what he had before the back-to-back storms. He has a crop this year, though a smaller one. Paulk said it’s “decent for what it’s been through.”

Floodwaters and debris flow along the French Broad River in the River Arts District in Asheville, North Carolina more than two weeks after Hurricane Helene hit. (Loren Elliott/The New York Times 2024) Hurricane Helene bore many of those climate change fingerprints, said Marshall Shepherd, director of the University of Georgia‘s Atmospheric Sciences Program. RELATED Hurricane Helene was a historic storm. Climate change likely made it worse Helene’s astounding rainfall rates and totals — which reached 20 to 30 inches in western North Carolina — washed away entire towns in the mountainous terrain. Fueled by exceptionally warm ocean temperatures, the storm also exploded from a Category 1 hurricane into a Category 4 as it approached land. And, it maintained its strength, even after traveling hundreds of miles over land. Helene’s astounding rainfall rates and totals — which reached 20 to 30 inches in western North Carolina — washed away entire towns in the mountainous terrain. Fueled by exceptionally warm ocean temperatures, the storm also exploded from a Category 1 hurricane into a Category 4 as it approached land. And, it maintained its strength, even after traveling hundreds of miles over land. A disc golfer navigates downed trees at Lake Olmsted Park Disc Golf Course, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Augusta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Some of the storm’s worst impacts were in Augusta, far from where it came onshore. Initially, Augusta wasn’t expected to bear the brunt of Helene’s destruction. But it took a turn to the east, bringing the storm’s powerful front right quadrant near the city of 200,000. The impacts, especially to the city’s old-growth trees, were severe. Some of the storm’s worst impacts were in Augusta, far from where it came onshore. Initially, Augusta wasn’t expected to bear the brunt of Helene’s destruction. But it took a turn to the east, bringing the storm’s powerful front right quadrant near the city of 200,000. The impacts, especially to the city’s old-growth trees, were severe.