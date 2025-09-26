It’s been a year since Hurricane Helene. The storm’s scars linger.

As darkness fell on Sept. 26, 2024, Joey Fountain was hunkered down inside his home in Mount Vernon, about halfway between Macon and Brunswick.
For days Fountain, the mayor of the town of 1,900 in South Georgia’s Montgomery County, said he’d kept a close eye on the storm, Hurricane Helene, that was brewing in the Gulf. He and his staff stockpiled saws, tractors and other supplies, anticipating they could face high winds.
But just after midnight, as the storm’s ferocious gusts threatened to rip the roof off his house, he said it was clear this was worse than anything he’d imagined. Daybreak revealed the scale of the devastation: countless uprooted trees, blocked roads and a community without water, sewer or electricity service.
“We had time to prepare,” Fountain said. “But you can never prepare for anything that bad.”
Friday marks the first anniversary of Hurricane Helene’s pass through Georgia and other Southeastern states.
The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane — the strongest on record to hit the state’s Big Bend Region. From there, it carved an arc of destruction from Valdosta to Augusta, then moved on into the Carolinas and eastern Tennessee. There, in the hollers of Appalachia, its torrential rains unleashed destructive flooding in places like Asheville, North Carolina.
In cities like Mount Vernon, and on countless farms in Helene’s path, recovery is a work in progress — one that’s likely to take years. The rebuild offers signs of hope, but experts say the hurricane offers lessons about the growing threats future storms will pose, even to areas far from the coast.
An aerial image taken Tuesday, March 18, 2025, shows significant damage at the Moses Pecan farm in Uvalda, six months after Hurricane Helene impacted the area. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Crops laid to waste
Few farms in the storm’s path were left unscathed.
Among the hardest hit were Georgia’s pecans — not just because of the sheer number of trees felled, but because of the long-term investment they require and the future losses that will linger from each downed tree. A sapling planted today could take seven years to bear nuts, then another five to reach peak production.
The pecan orchards and nursery on Buck Paulk’s family farm in Ray City, Georgia, are 100 miles inland from where Hurricane Helene came onshore. But by the time the storm reached his 4,100-acre farm outside Valdosta, it was still packing hurricane-force winds.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., greets pecan farmer Buck Paulk at the farmer’s property in Ray City, as President Joe Biden and others survey damage from Hurricane Helene. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)
His trees, heavy with pecans ready for harvest, were no match for the 90 mph gusts. After losing about 14% of his trees the year before in Hurricane Idalia, Helene claimed close to a quarter of what he had before the back-to-back storms.
He has a crop this year, though a smaller one. Paulk said it’s “decent for what it’s been through.”
“It’s like a boxer,” he said of the trees. “When the fight’s over, he’s still standing, but it’s gonna take a little while to recover.”
Farmers like Paulk have had access to roughly $1 billion from existing U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and the state of Georgia to jump-start their rebuilds, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Still, money from a $21 billion pot of disaster aid passed last year by Congress has not yet made it to Peach State farms. The funding is expected to come via block grants, which the state can dole out to individual farms and timber owners.
Farmers like Paulk have had access to roughly $1 billion from existing U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and the state of Georgia to jump-start their rebuilds, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
In a statement, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper acknowledged Georgia farmers have endured a long wait for the aid, but said he’s “hopeful” money will begin flowing soon.
‘Helene isn’t a one-off’
Long before Helene struck, climate scientists had warned the greenhouse gases humans are adding to the atmosphere were making tropical storms more destructive.
Helene’s astounding rainfall rates and totals — which reached 20 to 30 inches in western North Carolina — washed away entire towns in the mountainous terrain. Fueled by exceptionally warm ocean temperatures, the storm also exploded from a Category 1 hurricane into a Category 4 as it approached land. And, it maintained its strength, even after traveling hundreds of miles over land.
A disc golfer navigates downed trees at Lake Olmsted Park Disc Golf Course, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Augusta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Some of the storm’s worst impacts were in Augusta, far from where it came onshore.
Initially, Augusta wasn’t expected to bear the brunt of Helene’s destruction. But it took a turn to the east, bringing the storm’s powerful front right quadrant near the city of 200,000.
The impacts, especially to the city’s old-growth trees, were severe.
Aerial photo shows neighborhoods near Augusta National Golf Club (background), six months after Hurricane Helene landed. Some of the storm’s worst impacts were in Augusta, far from where it came on shore. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Campbell Vaughn, the coordinator with UGA Extension for Richmond County — home to Augusta — said some neighborhoods lost 70% to 80% of their canopy.
“There are areas where you wouldn’t be able to see five houses down (through the trees),” Vaughn said. “Now, you can see traffic lights for a mile that you never, ever thought you could see.”
Shepherd from UGA said the storm revealed a harsh new reality for cities like Augusta, Atlanta and beyond: Tropical storms can and will threaten more places far from the coast.
“Helene isn’t a one-off, (Hurricane) Michael isn’t a one-off,” Shepherd said. “We will see these types of storms again.”
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the damage that occurred during Hurricane Helene in Tennessee.
A note of disclosure
This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at AJC.com/donate/climate.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
