Things to do

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Experiences include Sweet Auburn Music Fest, stargazing at Dunwoody Nature Center and 5Ks.
Enjoy stargazing led by a NASA solar system ambassador at Dunwoody Nature Center on Saturday. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)
Enjoy stargazing led by a NASA solar system ambassador at Dunwoody Nature Center on Saturday. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
3 hours ago

If you’re looking to get out and about with the family this weekend in Atlanta, several 5Ks are scheduled for this first official fall weekend. And festivals are in full swing, with options including the Sweet Auburn Music Fest, a Hispanic Heritage celebration in Smyrna and an Indian Festival in Roswell.

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

RELATED
More things to do in metro Atlanta
The historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood hosts its annual Music Fest on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Sweet Auburn Music Fest)
The historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood hosts its annual Music Fest on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Sweet Auburn Music Fest)

Sweet Auburn Music Fest

This annual festival brings a diverse range of music and international foods, as well as a vendor showcase featuring unique products, crafts and services, to Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Saturday-Sunday. Free admission. 320 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta (GPS address). 678-861-7263.

Sunday in the Park: Tunes from the Tombs

Enjoy history, live music and family fun at this Oakland Cemetery event that includes an historical costume contest, living history performances, an artist market, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, cemetery tours and kids’ activities including storytelling, music-making and crafts.

Noon-7:30 p.m. Sunday. $20-$80, additional $5 at the gate. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932.

Community Arts & Wellness Festival

Improve your wellness and have fun with musical performances, spoken word and poetry, interactive artist booths and wellness checks, yoga and social dancing, vendors, opportunities to connect with community health resources and youth movement activities.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta.

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run

Walk or run a 5K, attend the musical festival — or do both — to help support AIDS and HIV service organizations in Atlanta. Features CeeLo Green, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and other acts.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. $25, free for children 5 and under. The Meadow at Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta.

“Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy”

Based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, this joyous musical tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, an aspiring singer in Philadelphia who must hide in a convent.

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $30 and up. Marietta’s Theatre on the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Strand’s 90th Celebration: “Frozen” Sing Along

Bring the kids to sing along to “Frozen,” and arrive 30 minutes early if you’d like to hear a pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

3 p.m. Friday. $7.60. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

The Harvest Hustle 5K, the third race in the 2025 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K, is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. (Courtesy of City of Kennesaw)
The Harvest Hustle 5K, the third race in the 2025 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K, is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. (Courtesy of City of Kennesaw)

Harvest Hustle 5K

Run in the third race of the 2025 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K, with a mostly fast and flat asphalt course. It’s a qualifier for the AJC’s Peachtree Road Race.

7:30 a.m. 1-mile fun run, 8 a.m. 5K, 8:55 a.m. Tot Trot. Saturday. 1-mile fun run $23.15, Tot Trot $7.95, 5K $39.05 in advance, $49.65 day of the event. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Enjoy entertainment, Hispanic cuisine and vendors as well as a performance by the C.O.T. Band, which plays Latin music, in the evening.

2-9 p.m. Sunday. Free. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Starry Saturday

Enjoy an evening of stargazing and space exploration led by a NASA solar system ambassador.

8-9 p.m. Saturday. $5. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Refuge Coffee Run for Courageous Welcome

Celebrate movement and community by running a 5K, and, if you’d like to enjoy some messy, colorful fun, stick around for the half kilometer color run/walk.

9 a.m. 5K, 10 a.m. 1K (for kids 7-14,) 10:30 a.m. half kilometer color run/walk. Saturday. $45 5K, free 1K and half kilometer. Refuge Coffee Co., 4170 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston. 404-295-5247.

Visit the India Festival in Roswell on Saturday for dance performances, music, authentic cuisine and a marketplace. (Courtesy of India Festival)
Visit the India Festival in Roswell on Saturday for dance performances, music, authentic cuisine and a marketplace. (Courtesy of India Festival)

India Festival

Celebrate India’s rich culture with dance performances, music, authentic cuisine and a marketplace filled with art and handcrafted goods.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, 1950 Old Alabama Road, Roswell. 404-849-0796.

Native plant sale

Prepare for your fall planting and buy your choice of more than 100 varieties of plants that attract butterflies, birds and other pollinators. Herbs and veggie seedlings are also available for purchase.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Free. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Fall book sale

Stock up on reading material for the family with children’s books, adult literature, art books, cookbooks and more at bargain prices.

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700.

Joelanta

This annual toy convention features vendors, vintage and new action figures, toys and collectibles, dolls, independent toy companies, toy photographers and artists and more.

Friday-Sunday. $10 and up. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

Community Field Day

Head to the large Lois Lane Allen pavilion at Alexander Park for family games, face painting, bounce houses, fitness demonstrations, giveaways and more.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Alexander Park, 800 Old Snellville Highway, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0890.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell

More Stories

The Latest

out on film

Atlanta’s Out on Film festival returns to tell LGBTQ+ community’s stories

Stories about first responders shine a light on heroism

A dozen festivals to give you the fall feels

Keep Reading

5 travel-worthy Southern museums for music lovers

A guide to the artful and art-filled second annual Atlanta Art Fair

Fall Travel: Immerse yourself in culture at these 8 festive celebrations

Featured

0001339751

Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants