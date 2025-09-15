15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Experiences include Sweet Auburn Music Fest, stargazing at Dunwoody Nature Center and 5Ks.
Enjoy stargazing led by a NASA solar system ambassador at Dunwoody Nature Center on Saturday. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
3 hours ago
If you’re looking to get out and about with the family this weekend in Atlanta, several 5Ks are scheduled for this first official fall weekend. And festivals are in full swing, with options including the Sweet Auburn Music Fest, a Hispanic Heritage celebration in Smyrna and an Indian Festival in Roswell.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
This annual festival brings a diverse range of music and international foods, as well as a vendor showcase featuring unique products, crafts and services, to Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
Saturday-Sunday. Free admission. 320 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta (GPS address). 678-861-7263.
Enjoy history, live music and family fun at this Oakland Cemetery event that includes an historical costume contest, living history performances, an artist market, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, cemetery tours and kids’ activities including storytelling, music-making and crafts.
Noon-7:30 p.m. Sunday. $20-$80, additional $5 at the gate. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932.
Improve your wellness and have fun with musical performances, spoken word and poetry, interactive artist booths and wellness checks, yoga and social dancing, vendors, opportunities to connect with community health resources and youth movement activities.
Run in the third race of the 2025 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K, with a mostly fast and flat asphalt course. It’s a qualifier for the AJC’s Peachtree Road Race.
7:30 a.m. 1-mile fun run, 8 a.m. 5K, 8:55 a.m. Tot Trot. Saturday. 1-mile fun run $23.15, Tot Trot $7.95, 5K $39.05 in advance, $49.65 day of the event. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.
Prepare for your fall planting and buy your choice of more than 100 varieties of plants that attract butterflies, birds and other pollinators. Herbs and veggie seedlings are also available for purchase.