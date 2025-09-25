2026 World Cup mascots unveiled

The FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots are symbolic of the three North American nations that will host matches next summer: Maple, a moose representing Canada, Zayu, a jaguar representing Mexico, and Clutch, a bald eagle representing the U.S. (Courtesy of FIFA)

The cartoon characters each represent one of the three host nations. Clutch represents the U.S., Zayu is for Mexico and Maple is for Canada.

Clutch, a bald eagle, Zayu, a jaguar, and Maple, a moose, were unveiled as the mascots for next year’s World Cup by FIFA on Thursday. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in the 2026 tournament.

Clutch, a bald eagle, Zayu, a jaguar, and Maple, a moose, were unveiled as the mascots for next year’s World Cup by FIFA on Thursday. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in the 2026 tournament.

In a first, the three characters will be available for use in a FIFA video game, FIFA Heroes, scheduled to launch next year. It will be available for devices that use Android or IOS, as well as for consoles Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. In a first, the three characters will be available for use in a FIFA video game, FIFA Heroes, scheduled to launch next year. It will be available for devices that use Android or IOS, as well as for consoles Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

From FIFA:

“Maple the Moose was born to roam, journeying across all of Canada’s provinces and territories while connecting with people and embracing the country’s rich culture. A street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper, Maple found purpose through creativity, resilience and unapologetic individuality. With a knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair.

“Zayu the Jaguar, from the jungles of southern Mexico, embodies the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of the country. With a name inspired by unity, strength and joy, Zayu transforms on the pitch as a striker, showcasing exceptional ingenuity and agility that intimidates defenders. Off the pitch, Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion. More than an athlete, Zayu is a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride.