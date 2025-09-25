Georgia Entertainment Scene Former Atlanta TV reporter Savannah Louie on ‘Survivor’: ‘Truly a dream’ After several attempts, 31-year-old makes it on the show, and during Wednesday’s premiere says she’s happy to have a ‘dope tribe.’ "Survivor" Season 49 castaway Savannah Louie is the first Atlantan to be on "Survivor" since Tim Spicer, who was on Season 46. Last season featured Georgia Tech graduate Eva Erickson and Augusta's Star Toomey. (Courtesy of Robert Voets/CBS)(Courtesy of Robert Voets/CBS)

Former Atlanta journalist Savannah Louie grew up obsessed with "Survivor" as a child, holding birthday parties themed around the show and applying at age 17. At the time, she was rejected. But 14 years later, the sturdy CBS reality show gave Savannah her wish: a spot on the cast of Season 49 in Fiji, which debuted Wednesday night.

“This is truly a dream I’ve had for so long,” she said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We could all use $1 million, but for me, it’s much more than that. It’s about never giving up and pursuing your dream.” Savannah worked at Atlanta News First from 2021 until 2024. “I think working in news helped me prepare in that way,” she said. “We talk to so many different types of people, different ages, demographics and backgrounds. I thought this would be a huge asset to my game. I know how to relate to people who are going through stressful times. I tried to have that same kind of mindset on the island.” The 31-year-old California native left broadcast news last summer after ANF declined to renew her contract. She has since entered marketing but has chosen to remain in Atlanta.

“I love it here. My partner is from Marietta,” she said. “I have a reason to stay.”

Savannah has warm memories of watching the show as a child: "My family would bring out the tray tables on Thursday nights. We'd sit around and watch the show. Then the next morning at school, me and my little elementary school friends would talk about the episode. I remember the 'Pearl Islands' season (in 2003). We'd talk about Rupert (Boneham) or Jonny Fairplay." At Southern Methodist University in Dallas, she pursued broadcast journalism and worked at stations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and St. Louis. She applied a second time to "Survivor" in her 20s but got rejected again. In 2021, she landed at Atlanta News First. Savannah Louie was chosen for "Survivor" after applying three times over the past 14 years. (Courtesy of Robert Voets/CBS) When she left WANF, she decided to apply for "Survivor" a third time. (If she had stayed on at WANF, she would not have been allowed to compete, because at the time she applied, WANF was still a CBS affiliate. That would have been deemed a conflict of interest. Last month, the station went independent.) "I was in a new chapter in my life," Savannah said. "If I was going to do it, this was the right time."

This time, "Survivor" said yes. Savannah Louie was a reporter for Atlanta News First from 2021 to 2024 but is now on "Survivor" Season 49. WANF SCREENGRAB Savannah's adoration for "Survivor" aligns with her love for travel. She once ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. In New Zealand, she bungee jumped off one of the tallest platforms in the world. "I've done plenty of solo travel over the years," Savannah said. "There's a parallel with 'Survivor.' In the game, you're around 17 people to start, but you're on your own in a sense. You can trust other people only so much. Solo traveling has taught me to take chances on myself and say yes to adventure. That was my mindset going into the game." Savannah prepared for the show physically by spending time at Lion Chaser Fitness in Atlanta. "I did a lot of yoga, Pilates and core strengthening," she said. She did sprints at Piedmont Park "although I hate running." Her goal: "I didn't want to come across as the weakest person in my tribe." To tighten up her mental game, she consulted a life coach for several months. "The whole purpose was to understand my emotions so my emotions wouldn't control me," she said. "I know I'll be tired and hungry. I need to make sure emotions don't overrule my logic while I'm out there."

She said “Survivor” game play has changed over time. It was more about the actual “survival” aspect of the show during earlier seasons. But “Survivor” has added more elements like journeys and beware advantages and shortened the actual time on the island. Savannah said the game has become more strategic. “To get to the end, you think more about who will be on the jury,” she said. “Who will want to give you $1 million if you make it to the end? I love the strategy portion of it.” Savannah Louie, the latest Atlantan to be on "Survivor," said she prepared for the show by working out at Lion Chaser Fitness in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Robert Voets/CBS) During the first episode, Savannah got a fair amount of airtime.

"We have such a dope tribe," Savannah said on the beach soon after her tribe lost its first challenge and received no flint, pot or machete. But to the cameras, she said she was still trying to "suss" everyone out. She told her tribe she works in marketing, which is true, but decided early on to omit her past as a a journalist: "I don't want to be perceived as someone who is good with words. My focus is on these one-on-one relationships and hope that serves me well." Savannah's tribe won immunity so she was not eliminated last night. Dalton Ross, who has been recapping "Survivor" for more than 20 years with Entertainment Weekly, was on set to watch the first episode and left impressed with Savannah. He watched her socially connect with tribemates Sage Ahrens-Nichols and Shannon Fairweather, who he perceived to be the polar opposite of Savannah: "Savannah is direct, cut to the chase …," he wrote, "while Shannon is hippy-dippy, wavy-gravy, all-over-the-map." Ross' take on Savannah: "Oh, she's good. She's really good."