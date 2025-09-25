Chagas disease, also known as “kissing bug disease,” is now considered endemic in the United States, with the insects that transmit it established in 32 states, according to a new report from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The potentially fatal condition caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi is typically spread through contact with triatomine bugs, or kissing bugs.
The disease is most prevalent in rural areas of Mexico and South America, where it can be life-threatening if left untreated. In recent years, however, cases have been popping up in the warmer southern regions of the United States, particularly in Texas.
According to the CDC, the disease is one of the leading causes of heart disease in South America and causes more disability than Zika virus and malaria.
“We have mosquito control programs around the country, but we’re essentially doing nothing about kissing bugs,” Dr. Norman Beatty, co-author of the CDC report and associate professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases & Global Medicine, told CNN.
Kissing bugs typically bite humans while they sleep, which is the most common way the parasite is transmitted. After biting, the bug will defecate near the wound, and the parasite enters the body when a person unknowingly rubs contaminated feces into their eyes, nose or mouth. An estimated 280,000 people in the U.S. carry the disease, although many do not know it.
Symptoms of Chagras range from mild to acute, and if left untreated, the infection may become chronic or even life-threatening . A person with symptoms may experience fever, body aches, rashes or loss of appetite. Swelling in the eyelid is also common.
About 20% to 30% of people with Chagas will experience more serious complications, like chronic digestive disorders or heart problems — including heart failure and, in some cases, sudden death.
Chagas can be spread from a mother to her baby during pregnancy and through breast milk, meaning new mothers should be especially careful.
How can you protect yourself from ‘kissing bug disease?’
Although there’s no need to panic about Chagas disease, it’s wise to take precautions to protect yourself and your home.
The CDC recommends sealing all cracks and gaps near windows, roofs and doors. Put screen doors in places where you can to add a second layer of protection.
Removing brush, wood and rock piles from around your home is also a smart step, as it eliminates places for kissing bugs to gather.
Have your pets sleep indoors, especially at night, and keep the areas where they sleep and rest clean. While cleaning, keep your eyes peeled for any bugs that may have hitched a ride inside.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent Chagas, but early detection is key. If you experience any of the symptoms after time spent outside, make sure to get checked out by a medical professional.
