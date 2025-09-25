Chagas disease, also known as “kissing bug disease,” is now considered endemic in the United States, with the insects that transmit it established in 32 states, according to a new report from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The potentially fatal condition caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi is typically spread through contact with triatomine bugs, or kissing bugs.

The disease is most prevalent in rural areas of Mexico and South America, where it can be life-threatening if left untreated. In recent years, however, cases have been popping up in the warmer southern regions of the United States, particularly in Texas.