News Peachtree Road Race updates: Building momentum Plus: Volunteers needed and tips to stay injury-free. Volunteers hand cold towels to runners as they near the finish line of the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Nicole Bennett 31 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers. I hope you’re all enjoying the long holiday weekend and finding time to relax — when you’re not training for race day, of course. Relaxation is a theme in this week’s newsletter. Another can be summed up in this African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” I know I wouldn’t be able to push through any workout without a support system. It takes a village to accomplish great things, including putting on an event like the Peachtree. Hello, Peachtree racers. I hope you’re all enjoying the long holiday weekend and finding time to relax — when you’re not training for race day, of course. Relaxation is a theme in this week’s newsletter. Another can be summed up in this African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” I know I wouldn’t be able to push through any workout without a support system. It takes a village to accomplish great things, including putting on an event like the Peachtree. RACE COUNTDOWN: 6 WEEKS Spectators cheer on racers during last summer's Peachtree. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

We’re roughly 40 days from the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. Ready to make the most of your time before then? Today, we’ll cover more essentials and help set you up for your strongest race yet. PEACHTREE QUICK HITS 🏁 Start wave assignments: The Peachtree Road Race groups runners into start waves based on their verified results submitted during registration to help keep things safe, balanced and moving smoothly from start to finish. Start waves will be assigned based on these standards. 🏨 Hotel & travel for race day: Pro tip — plan ahead. Staying close to the start line and utilizing transit options will help ensure a smooth and stress-free race morning. Participants receive exclusive discounts to hotels within walking distance of the start line in Buckhead and along the course.

⚾ Braves tickets: Keep the celebration going after the race with Braves vs. Mets at Truist Park at 8:08 p.m. on July 4. Peachtree participants can access discounted tickets in select sections, including the Launching Pad, Hank Aaron Terrace, Home Run Porch and Grandstand Reserved. This offer is available only through this link and can’t be combined with other promotions.

NO BIB? NO PROBLEM. PEACHTREE NEEDS VOLUNTEERS Volunteers get ready for the start of the 2023 Peachtree Road Race. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) With more than 50,000 runners from around the world set to compete, the Peachtree relies on thousands of volunteers to keep things safe, exciting and organized. From handing out race T-shirts to directing participants, volunteering lets you be part of a cherished local tradition and share in the excitement as runners take to the streets. And while everyone knows about the storied Peachtree finisher’s shirt, many people don’t realize there’s another shirt that’s exclusive to volunteers. Volunteers are needed on race day, in the days leading up to it and at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix, set for July 2–3 at Lenox Square.

To get involved, fill out the Track Club’s online form, where you can browse available roles, see what each entails and sign up for what interests you.

In addition to the exclusive T-shirt, volunteers receive a Chick-fil-A voucher, a Home Depot apron and other perks, plus discounts on Atlanta Track Club merchandise.

Opportunities range from heavier lifts — like prerace setup at the Piedmont Park finish area, breakdown and member party setup — to lighter roles including operating water spray stations along the course or serving as parking attendants, traffic control or greeters. “An event of this scale simply couldn't happen without the energy, enthusiasm and dedication of thousands of volunteers. Being a Peachtree volunteer is an incredible way to participate in this citywide celebration and help bring the race to life." - Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah 🤝 Read more: Learn about other ways to get involved and check out past volunteer T-shirts

STAY THE COURSE 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: May 26, June 2 & June 9: All Comers Track & Field Meets

All Comers Track & Field Meets May 25: In-Training for Fall Marathons

In-Training for Fall Marathons June 6: Braves Country 5K & Dash presented by Southwire More info and sign-up links here 👟 Other local meetups to check out: 👟 Other local meetups to check out: Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations other than the Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you.

TRAINING & TIPS Stretching alone won't prevent injury, but it "activates your muscles and gets them ready to perform, which may indirectly reduce your risk," Dr. R. Amadeus Mason told the AJC. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The Peachtree Road Race isn’t the only big event coming to Atlanta this summer. Beginning with an opening match between Spain and Cape Verde on June 15, the FIFA World Cup is drawing in athletes and soccer fans alike. (P.S. Looking for a little extra athlete-inspired motivation? Check out friend and colleague AJ Willingham’s World Cup newsletter, AJC Kick It.) Whether it’s the World Cup or the Peachtree, moments like these can spark a surge in activity — but jumping back in too quickly is one of the fastest ways to get injured. Dr. R. Amadeus Mason, an orthopedic sports medicine physician at Emory Healthcare who works with Atlanta United, recently spoke with the AJC’s Nicole Williams, offering practical tips for easing back into training — from smart warmups to spotting potential injuries. Here are some highlights from his Q&A: Q: What are some common injuries you see in Atlanta United players? What typically causes those injuries, and how can I avoid them as a recreational player?

A: Hamstring injuries, by far. Followed by foot and ankle contusions. The truth is, you cannot completely avoid these; even elite athletes get them. What you can do is prepare. FIFA has a warm-up program called FIFA 11+ that activates all the major muscle groups before play. It is simple, and it works. For contusions, wear your shin guards. A lot of players skip them or go too small because they feel restrictive, but they exist for a reason. Q: There is a belief that you need to stretch before exercise to prevent injury. Is that actually true, or is it more complicated than that? A: It is more complicated than that. Studies have shown that stretching alone does not prevent injury. What it does do is activate your muscles and get them ready to perform, which may indirectly reduce your risk. Think of it less as injury prevention and more as performance preparation. Q: How do I know when pain after a game (or running) is just normal soreness versus something that actually needs medical attention?

A: Trust yourself. Most people already know when something is not right. As a general rule, if you are not seeing improvement within 72 hours, pay attention. If you are still not improving after a week, go get seen by a medical professional. Normal muscle soreness starts to ease up around days three to five. If it is staying flat or getting worse, that is your sign. 👟 Read more: What to know from a sports medicine standpoint before you lace up Speaking of pain — have you heard of “deep jaw release” therapy? The trending self-care technique may help relieve stress and tension. In a widely shared video, country artist LeAnn Rimes undergoes an intense intra-oral treatment known as TMJ therapy, or temporomandibular joint therapy, where a practitioner works inside the mouth to release jaw tension. Moments later, she sobs, then laughs, describing a sudden sense of relief — a reaction some therapists say can happen when the nervous system shifts out of a stress response. While not everyone experiences such dramatic effects, experts say stress, clenching and even past trauma can contribute to TMJ issues. Common symptoms include jaw pain, clicking or popping, headaches, earaches, difficulty chewing and ringing in the ears. Read more here about why the jaw is one of the body’s most overworked, overlooked pain centers.