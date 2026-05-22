A.M. ATL: Lost cars

Morning, y’all! It’s high time for a long weekend. A.M. ATL will be off Monday, which is for the best since we’ll probably still be stuck in traffic.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! It’s high time for a long weekend. A.M. ATL will be off Monday, which is for the best since we’ll probably still be stuck in traffic.
Let’s get to it.
Atlanta is joining an international effort to raise awareness around human trafficking during the World Cup.
🔎 READ MORE: Why education is so important around events like the World Cup
Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.
Bitcoin Depot, a Georgia-based cryptocurrency ATM company, is shutting down after multiple legal controversies. That raises a lot of questions, like “What’s a Bitcoin ATM?” and “Why do people use such a thing?”
Pro tip: Agree on a verbal “password” for your family to use as verification in emergencies.
🔎 READ MORE: Details about the Georgia company behind the machines
Props to AJC videographer Rachael Knudsen, who got stuck in a Waymo and decided to do some journalism about it.
🔎 READ MORE: Video of the weird, wet Waymo experience
🐘 Lt. Gov. Burt Jones sat down with the AJC’s Politically Georgia team for his first interview since being the top vote-getter in the Republican primary for governor. He’ll still have to face Rick Jackson in an ugly runoff, and says he’s prepared to use Jackson’s deep coffers against him.
🫏 U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock also spoke with Politically Georgia, and got candid talking about the Supreme Court’s recent Voting Rights Act decision and the Georgia Republicans who are rushing to redraw congressional maps in the aftermath.
It is a betrayal of the highest in the American ideals. And the same politicians who will be lining up, some of them wanting to come to my church in January and sing praises to Martin Luther King Jr. and remember him, are dismembering his legacy in real time.
🚧 A skeletal, half-built office tower in Midtown has been deemed “unsafe” by city officials. The Atlanta Department of Planning and Community Development says it needs more secure barriers around the site. The building’s been in various states of dishabille since 2010. Good thing it’s not directly in the middle of a busy part of the city!
Memorial Day weekend is here, and for the 49th year, music fans can catch free jazz at the Atlanta Jazz Festival.
Held Saturday through Monday in Piedmont Park in Midtown, the festival will feature performances from more than a dozen acts on the main stage, along with workshops, a kids zone and vendors.
Read more about the headliners and the lineup’s Grammy ties here.
Kids are welcome, and the Publix Kid Zone will be open from noon-6 p.m. daily with activities, reading sessions and special music.
🎷 READ MORE: How to get there, plus details on the Jazz 101 workshops
2-time NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41
So far, we don’t know a lot of details. As one fellow racer said, “Absolute shock.”
Why the Braves keep winning despite injuries
Umm, because they’re awesome?
Parents are re-creating ’90s summers’ for their kids
Ah, it was a simpler time, albeit with a much different flavor of bullying.
What to know about the Japanese-style scalp massages catching on in the US
You should absolutely take your man to one of these. Men love head scritches.
May 22, 1983
In search of surf and seafood. As days become warmer, Georgia’s Golden Isles pull like a magnet. Visitors to St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea Island can find sun, surf and an abundance of seafood as well as numerous activities for diversion, from cycling and fishing to beach walking, treasure hunting and camping.
Still 100% true today.
Do you ever repeatedly ponder a question but keep forgetting to look it up? Every once in a while I’ll forget what deciduous forests are (made up of trees that lose their leaves seasonally) and what “entonces” means in Spanish (“then,” in an “if; then” situation), and it irritates me for days before I hold the thought long enough to Google it.
Anyway, I write the AJC’s World Cup newsletter, “Kick It,” and I finally looked up why Americans call it soccer. Now I wish I didn’t know.
From the latest edition of “Kick It”:
In the U.K. in the 1800s, football actually meant two things: There was rugby football, what we know as rugby; and association football, which we know as European/everywhere-but-America football.
To differentiate the sports, some people called rugby “ruggers” and association football …
assoccer.
(Like as in association? Assoc … you get it.) Mercifully, it was shortened further to just “soccer.”
Meanwhile, in the U.S., a third type of football was taking off: gridiron football. Because we don’t possess the whimsical wordsmithery of our trans-Atlantic cousins, we didn’t call it “gridders” or “griddly-doo” or whatever. We were sensible and called it, simply, football. The existing “soccer” term was a fine second choice for the other sport.
⚽
That makes me so mad.
If you like reading weird facts about soccer, sign up. You’ll have … a ball!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Until next time.