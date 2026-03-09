Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

NBA cancels Hawks’ planned Magic City promotion

Views of Magic City in Atlanta shown on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
Views of Magic City in Atlanta shown on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
10 minutes ago

The magic is gone.

The NBA announced Monday afternoon that it is canceling the Hawks’ planned promotion for Magic City, the city’s renowned adult-entertainment venue.

The in-arena promotion was planned for March 16 at State Farm Arena.

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 011926 hawks-mlkgame
NBA

‘We just got to keep winning games’: Hawks looking to keep streak rolling

NBA

Jalen Johnson surges in fourth to help Hawks down 76ers for sixth straight win

NBA

Hawks’ flight path to playoffs may have turbulence, but there’s still a chance

Keep Reading

NBA player Luke Kornet calls on Hawks to cancel promotion with Magic City adult entertainment club

Why the Atlanta Hawks should cancel promotional night with Magic City

WNBA executive committee meets, Stewart says players still unified amid CBA talks

Featured

Landmark Hotel

How short-term rental investors took over a historic Atlanta high-rise

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

6 takeaways from a hectic Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

Hall County teacher run over, killed confronting teens after prank, police say