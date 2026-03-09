NBA cancels Hawks’ planned Magic City promotion

The NBA announced Monday afternoon that it is canceling the Hawks’ planned promotion for Magic City, the city’s renowned adult-entertainment venue.

The in-arena promotion was planned for March 16 at State Farm Arena.

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”