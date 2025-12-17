Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

SweetWater 420 Fest is changing locales for 2026. (Courtesy of SweetWater Brewing)
The 2026 event is scheduled for April 16-17, with a lineup announcement coming next month. Last year’s event spanned three days, but organizers felt Sunday attendance wasn’t enough to merit a third day this spring.
Despite multiple venue changes over the years, the festival’s mission has remained consistent: celebrating Earth Day, craft beer and cannabis culture with an array of music acts such as Drive-By Truckers, Snoop Dogg, 311, Widespread Panic, the Avett Brothers and Jason Isbell.
“We always want to be true to who we are,” Boudreaux said.
“This is an opportunity for SweetWater 420 to be unique once again and serve their unique audience,” said Josh Antenucci, managing partner of the festival’s production partner Rival Entertainment, which has hosted festivalsin Candler, Piedmont and Historic Fourth Ward parks.
Current SweetWater management, he said, “is really focused on the future and what this iteration of SweetWater 420 can become over time. This space is a little more convertible and has room for growth” compared to Pullman Yards. There will be more space for sponsors, vendors and festival-related activities focused on environmental causes.
He noted that parts of the park will remain open during the festival while “we use a unique parcel on top of a hill that has an awesome view of downtown” and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will feature one large stage and a secondary, acoustic stage.
The park is linked to the Beltline and near the Bankhead MARTA station. Organizers are working out parking options and setting up a rideshare pickup and drop-off location.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.