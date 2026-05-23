Food & Dining Little Tart, Big Softie owners announce sandwich shop and more from Atlanta’s dining scene This week’s happenings on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene. The business partners behind the Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softie on a research trip to Paris. From left: Amy Gregg, Emily Stephens, Sarah O'Brien and Sofia Garcia. (Courtesy of Sarah O'Brien)

By Henri Hollis 1 hour ago Share

The owners of popular local bakeries and ice cream shops announced their first new concept in seven years, several pizza restaurants received favorable reviews and more of this week’s happenings on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene. A Parisian-style sandwich shop is coming to Candler Park On Thursday, the owners of the Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softie announced their first new restaurant concept in seven years: a Parisian-style sandwich shop called Midi.

The new shop will take over the space formerly occupied by Kelly’s Closet in Candler Park, owner Sarah O’Brien told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Midi will join a cluster of food and beverage options that already includes Candler Park Market and Gigi’s Italian Kitchen at the intersection of McLendon Avenue and Clifton Road. O’Brien said the idea for a sandwich shop was inspired by a recent trip to Paris with her business partners Amy Gregg, Emily Stephens, Miranda Bell and Sofia Garcia. Over the course of their four-day trip, the group visited more than 20 restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Tart Bakeshop (@littletartbakeshop) Midi’s target opening date is in October, O’Brien said, with caveats for permitting, construction and other factors that can affect restaurant opening timelines. O’Brien and her partners envision Midi as an all-day restaurant, with plans to stay open for dinner and serve wine, cocktails and other beverages.

“I really do hope that people can spend the day with us,” O’Brien said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Alpharetta (@tasteofalpharetta) Other items of interest Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy returned to Atlanta this week and rated three metro-area pizza restaurants as part of his popular pizza review series. His visits included two restaurants in Chamblee: Galla’s Pizza & Tavern , which he gave a 7.4 rating out of 10; and Baby Blue Pizza , the new pizza counter at Blue Top, which he rated a rare 8.1. Portnoy also visited Solar Slice in Marietta, which he awarded another high rating at 7.9. For more on Portnoy’s previous visit to Atlanta and his effect on the pizza shops across the country, check out AJC reporter Olivia Wakim’s January article.

founder returned to Atlanta this week and rated three metro-area pizza restaurants as part of his popular pizza review series. His visits included two restaurants in Chamblee: , which he gave a 7.4 rating out of 10; and , the new pizza counter at Blue Top, which he rated a rare 8.1. Portnoy also visited in Marietta, which he awarded another high rating at 7.9. For more on Portnoy’s previous visit to Atlanta and his effect on the pizza shops across the country, check out AJC reporter Olivia Wakim’s January article. Lucian Books & Wine , the elegant Buckhead restaurant that has won wide acclaim, including a spot on the Atlanta 50, will shift its hours to offer dinner service only. The restaurant’s final lunch service will take place June 13. The team behind Lucian is working to open their second restaurant, Sargent , which will serve lunch daily. Co-owner Katie Baringer told the AJC that some of Lucian’s lunch dishes will migrate to the Sargent menu. Sargent is targeting a July opening, Baringer said, though she did not share a specific day.

, the elegant Buckhead restaurant that has won wide acclaim, including a spot on the Atlanta 50, will shift its hours to offer dinner service only. The restaurant’s final lunch service will take place June 13. The team behind Lucian is working to open their second restaurant, , which will serve lunch daily. Co-owner Katie Baringer told the AJC that some of Lucian’s lunch dishes will migrate to the Sargent menu. Sargent is targeting a July opening, Baringer said, though she did not share a specific day. Taste of Alpharetta took place last weekend, welcoming more than 25,000 attendees, and I was honored to be a judge for the culinary competition. The culinary judges crowned winners in three categories; I was part of the panel that judged desserts. The winners were:

took place last weekend, welcoming more than 25,000 attendees, and I was honored to be a judge for the culinary competition. The culinary judges crowned winners in three categories; I was part of the panel that judged desserts. The winners were: Best Appetizer: Beto’s Tacos



Best Entree: A tie between Jang Su Jang and newcomer Amasa

and newcomer

Best Dessert: One Day in Paris Restaurant openings and announcements AfroDistrict, a new Pan-African restaurant and bar, is now open in Midtown, the business announced on social media. The new restaurant moved into the prominent location once occupied by Henry’s at the intersection of 10th and Juniper streets. AfroDistrict serves West African-influenced dishes like bante yi skewers, a suya burger and chicken or lamb dibi. The restaurant is open until 3 a.m. from Tuesday through Saturday. 132 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 470-788-8043, afrodistrictatl.com Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a wellness-focused restaurant chain, held a grand opening at its newest location in east Cobb on May 16, according to a news release.

4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. 404-566-7507, beyondjuiceryeatery.com Ike’s Cafe in Marietta, which held a soft opening in April, is now officially open, according to a news release. 24 Cherokee St., Marietta. ikescafe.com L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the largest chain restaurant out of Hawaii, will open its newest location in Duluth, according to a news release. 2442 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-674-0033, hawaiianbarbecue.com

Menu items from Toastique. (Bryan Rowe/Courtesy of Toastique) Toastique, a chain restaurant specializing in gourmet toast, juices and coffee, is coming to Johns Creek later this year, according to a news release. The new franchise location is owned by husband and wife team John and Randi Rubin, who have lived in Johns Creek for 20 years. 3005 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. toastique.com Pollo Primo, the popular Latin chicken restaurant in East Atlanta Village, will open a second location in Poncey-Highlands, the business announced on social media. The announcement did not provide a specific opening date but said “opening day is creeping closer than you think!” 863 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. polloprimoatl.com