Food & Dining

Little Tart, Big Softie owners announce sandwich shop and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

This week’s happenings on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene.
The business partners behind the Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softie on a research trip to Paris. From left: Amy Gregg, Emily Stephens, Sarah O'Brien and Sofia Garcia. (Courtesy of Sarah O'Brien)
The business partners behind the Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softie on a research trip to Paris. From left: Amy Gregg, Emily Stephens, Sarah O'Brien and Sofia Garcia. (Courtesy of Sarah O'Brien)
By
1 hour ago

The owners of popular local bakeries and ice cream shops announced their first new concept in seven years, several pizza restaurants received favorable reviews and more of this week’s happenings on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene.

A Parisian-style sandwich shop is coming to Candler Park

On Thursday, the owners of the Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softie announced their first new restaurant concept in seven years: a Parisian-style sandwich shop called Midi.

The new shop will take over the space formerly occupied by Kelly’s Closet in Candler Park, owner Sarah O’Brien told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Midi will join a cluster of food and beverage options that already includes Candler Park Market and Gigi’s Italian Kitchen at the intersection of McLendon Avenue and Clifton Road.

O’Brien said the idea for a sandwich shop was inspired by a recent trip to Paris with her business partners Amy Gregg, Emily Stephens, Miranda Bell and Sofia Garcia. Over the course of their four-day trip, the group visited more than 20 restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops.

Midi’s target opening date is in October, O’Brien said, with caveats for permitting, construction and other factors that can affect restaurant opening timelines. O’Brien and her partners envision Midi as an all-day restaurant, with plans to stay open for dinner and serve wine, cocktails and other beverages.

“I really do hope that people can spend the day with us,” O’Brien said.

Other items of interest

Restaurant openings and announcements

AfroDistrict, a new Pan-African restaurant and bar, is now open in Midtown, the business announced on social media. The new restaurant moved into the prominent location once occupied by Henry’s at the intersection of 10th and Juniper streets. AfroDistrict serves West African-influenced dishes like bante yi skewers, a suya burger and chicken or lamb dibi. The restaurant is open until 3 a.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.

132 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 470-788-8043, afrodistrictatl.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a wellness-focused restaurant chain, held a grand opening at its newest location in east Cobb on May 16, according to a news release.

4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. 404-566-7507, beyondjuiceryeatery.com

Ike’s Cafe in Marietta, which held a soft opening in April, is now officially open, according to a news release.

24 Cherokee St., Marietta. ikescafe.com

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the largest chain restaurant out of Hawaii, will open its newest location in Duluth, according to a news release.

2442 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-674-0033, hawaiianbarbecue.com

Menu items from Toastique. (Bryan Rowe/Courtesy of Toastique)
Menu items from Toastique. (Bryan Rowe/Courtesy of Toastique)

Toastique, a chain restaurant specializing in gourmet toast, juices and coffee, is coming to Johns Creek later this year, according to a news release. The new franchise location is owned by husband and wife team John and Randi Rubin, who have lived in Johns Creek for 20 years.

3005 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. toastique.com

Pollo Primo, the popular Latin chicken restaurant in East Atlanta Village, will open a second location in Poncey-Highlands, the business announced on social media. The announcement did not provide a specific opening date but said “opening day is creeping closer than you think!”

863 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. polloprimoatl.com

Mozaika Mezze, a Middle Eastern restaurant that first opened in Alpharetta, will open a second location in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reported. The restaurant will take over the space formerly occupied by Alma Cocina in the Terminus building.

3280 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. mozaikamezze.com

Chelsea Fishman's Jolene Jolene pop-ups filled bars and breweries with women's sports fans. Sometimes, they were so crowded it was standing-room only, she said. (Courtesy of Chelsea Fishman)
Chelsea Fishman's Jolene Jolene pop-ups filled bars and breweries with women's sports fans. Sometimes, they were so crowded it was standing-room only, she said. (Courtesy of Chelsea Fishman)

Jolene Jolene will hold a soft opening in its new location this weekend, the women’s sports bar announced on social media. The restaurant noted that an official grand opening would be announced soon, but a true opening date has not been set.

1963 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta. jolenejoleneatl.com

Read more: Why Atlanta’s women-owned sports bars in Kirkwood can both win

Restaurant closings

Tomorrow’s News Today reported three restaurant closings this week: Cracker Barrel on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta and Mirko in east Cobb, both of which shut down earlier this week. La Madeleine, another east Cobb restaurant, closed Friday.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.

More Stories

The Latest

Brewhouse

The best Atlanta sports bars to eat, drink and catch World Cup matches

The best restaurants in every terminal at the Atlanta airport

ROUNDUP REVIEW

3 brunch-y new restaurants worth trying in Atlanta

Keep Reading

3 brunch-y new restaurants worth trying in Atlanta

Why Atlanta’s women-owned sports bars in Kirkwood can both win

8 Atlanta burger pop-ups you can’t miss as summer approaches

Featured

060925 ysl mainbar

‘Most unusual’: Seasoned Fulton judges ousted by prosecutors

Atlanta joining initiative aiming to stop human trafficking ahead of World Cup

‘It’s hard to sleep’: Family wants answers in teen’s Piedmont Park slaying