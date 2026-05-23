Little Tart, Big Softie owners announce sandwich shop and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

The owners of popular local bakeries and ice cream shops announced their first new concept in seven years, several pizza restaurants received favorable reviews and more of this week’s happenings on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene.
A Parisian-style sandwich shop is coming to Candler Park
On Thursday, the owners of the Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softie announced their first new restaurant concept in seven years: a Parisian-style sandwich shop called Midi.
The new shop will take over the space formerly occupied by Kelly’s Closet in Candler Park, owner Sarah O’Brien told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Midi will join a cluster of food and beverage options that already includes Candler Park Market and Gigi’s Italian Kitchen at the intersection of McLendon Avenue and Clifton Road.
O’Brien said the idea for a sandwich shop was inspired by a recent trip to Paris with her business partners Amy Gregg, Emily Stephens, Miranda Bell and Sofia Garcia. Over the course of their four-day trip, the group visited more than 20 restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops.
Midi’s target opening date is in October, O’Brien said, with caveats for permitting, construction and other factors that can affect restaurant opening timelines. O’Brien and her partners envision Midi as an all-day restaurant, with plans to stay open for dinner and serve wine, cocktails and other beverages.
“I really do hope that people can spend the day with us,” O’Brien said.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy returned to Atlanta this week and rated three metro-area pizza restaurants as part of his popular pizza review series. His visits included two restaurants in Chamblee: Galla’s Pizza & Tavern, which he gave a 7.4 rating out of 10; and Baby Blue Pizza, the new pizza counter at Blue Top, which he rated a rare 8.1. Portnoy also visited Solar Slice in Marietta, which he awarded another high rating at 7.9. For more on Portnoy’s previous visit to Atlanta and his effect on the pizza shops across the country, check out AJC reporter Olivia Wakim’s January article.
Lucian Books & Wine, the elegant Buckhead restaurant that has won wide acclaim, including a spot on the Atlanta 50, will shift its hours to offer dinner service only. The restaurant’s final lunch service will take place June 13. The team behind Lucian is working to open their second restaurant, Sargent, which will serve lunch daily. Co-owner Katie Baringer told the AJC that some of Lucian’s lunch dishes will migrate to the Sargent menu. Sargent is targeting a July opening, Baringer said, though she did not share a specific day.
Taste of Alpharetta took place last weekend, welcoming more than 25,000 attendees, and I was honored to be a judge for the culinary competition. The culinary judges crowned winners in three categories; I was part of the panel that judged desserts. The winners were:
Best Appetizer: Beto’s Tacos
Best Entree: A tie between Jang Su Jang and newcomer Amasa
Best Dessert: One Day in Paris
Restaurant openings and announcements
AfroDistrict, a new Pan-African restaurant and bar, is now open in Midtown, the business announced on social media. The new restaurant moved into the prominent location once occupied by Henry’s at the intersection of 10th and Juniper streets. AfroDistrict serves West African-influenced dishes like bante yi skewers, a suya burger and chicken or lamb dibi. The restaurant is open until 3 a.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.
Menu items from Toastique. (Bryan Rowe/Courtesy of Toastique)
Toastique, a chain restaurant specializing in gourmet toast, juices and coffee, is coming to Johns Creek later this year, according to a news release. The new franchise location is owned by husband and wife team John and Randi Rubin, who have lived in Johns Creek for 20 years.
Pollo Primo, the popular Latin chicken restaurant in East Atlanta Village, will open a second location in Poncey-Highlands, the business announced on social media. The announcement did not provide a specific opening date but said “opening day is creeping closer than you think!”
Mozaika Mezze, a Middle Eastern restaurant that first opened in Alpharetta, will open a second location in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reported. The restaurant will take over the space formerly occupied by Alma Cocina in the Terminus building.
Chelsea Fishman's Jolene Jolene pop-ups filled bars and breweries with women's sports fans. Sometimes, they were so crowded it was standing-room only, she said. (Courtesy of Chelsea Fishman)
Jolene Jolene will hold a soft opening in its new location this weekend, the women’s sports bar announced on social media. The restaurant noted that an official grand opening would be announced soon, but a true opening date has not been set.
Tomorrow’s News Today reported three restaurant closings this week: Cracker Barrel on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta and Mirko in east Cobb, both of which shut down earlier this week. La Madeleine, another east Cobb restaurant, closed Friday.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.