When a ‘Vampire Diaries’ convention canceled, Covington stepped up

It also spawned two spinoffs: “The Originals,” which ended in 2017, and “Legacies,” which ended in 2022. “The Vampire Diaries” enjoyed a second life when Netflix added the show during the early days of the pandemic.

Covington locales were featured prominently on the show, which became a huge draw for tourism. The Mystic Grill, which is the characters’ main hangout, occupied law offices in the town square. In 2014, Henderson opened a real restaurant modeled after the one in the show after the law offices were damaged in a fire.

“The Vampire Diaries” helped invigorate the city’s economy, said Ken Malcolm, Covington’s community development director. More than a dozen retailers and restaurants opened up on the town square after Mystic Grill.

“I deeply appreciate what (‘The Vampire Diaries’) has done,” Malcolm said. “I’ve had a chance to talk to the actors on the show. I’ve said, ‘You don’t realize what you’ve done for this town, what this show did for this town, what it did for tourism, what it did for economic growth.’”

Tourists from all over the globe flock to Covington for the show alone. Jamie Cook, who leads tours at the Mystic Mercantile’s replica of the Salvatore brothers’ living room, said she toured a family from Germany and another from Liverpool in early August. She and her colleagues lead tours that have up to 10 people in them every hour, every day. The town square sees about 650,000 unique visitors each year, Malcolm said, citing Placer.ai data. These visitors are usually spending money at shops, restaurants and hotels.

