AA Weekend Picks Plan your long weekend in metro Atlanta: Festivals, fireworks and more Ten events offer variety and enjoyment. Head to Stone Mountain Park for performances by the 116th Army Band, a drone and light show and more festivities during Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta 58 minutes ago Share

Memorial Day weekend is here, and metro Atlanta has tons of ways to have fun. Here are 10 can’t-miss events around town to keep your schedule packed. A message from this week’s sponsor, SCADFash Missed the show? You can watch it now! The SCAD FASHION 2026 runway show is now available to stream, bringing you front row access to SCAD’s emerging designers. From sharply tailored looks to unexpected silhouettes and concept-driven collections, the show captures the full range of what’s coming next in fashion. The runway features more than 60 designers and nearly 200 looks, each shaped through months of studio development, critique, and hands-on mentorship with industry leaders. Watch the official livestream replay now and immerse yourself in one of the most exciting student fashion events in the world. Discover the full show and witness fashion’s next wave of talent shaping the industry today.

2000s Trivia Night Ready to put your millennial knowledge to the test? Head to Schoolhouse Brewing for 2000s themed trivia night! It’s free to join, so grab your friends and get ready for a fun night of laughs, beer and friendly competition. Location: Marietta - 840 Franklin Ct; Date: May 21; Admission: Free; Time: 7-9 p.m.; Website: schoolhousebeer.com MomoCon MomoCon is back and taking over the Georgia World Congress Center for an epic celebration of anime, gaming, comics and cosplay. Location: Downtown Atlanta - 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW; Date: May 21-24; Admission: $63.99 and up; Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Website: momocon.com

UniverSoul Circus Head to Old Turner Field for a world of excitement with jaw-dropping acrobatics, colorful costumes and next level acts everyone can enjoy.

Location: Downtown Atlanta - 150 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd; Date: May 21-June 14; Admission: $36.25 and up; Time: Show times vary, see website; Website: universoulcircus.com Memorial Day weekend Celebration Drone and Light Show Kick off summer with a bang at Stone Mountain Park’s Memorial Day weekend celebration. It’s a full weekend of family fun, live entertainment, and one of the region’s best laser light and drone shows. Location: Stone Mountain - 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd; Date: May 22-25; Admission: starting at $5; Time: Starts at 7 p.m.; Website: stonemountainpark.com Brew at the Zoo This 21+ event transforms the zoo into Atlanta’s most unique beer festival. Try samples from more than 35 of Georgia’s top breweries and cideries, enjoy live music, and explore the zoo after hours. Location: Grant Park - 800 Cherokee Ave SE; Date: May 23; Admission: $60 and up; Time: 5:30-9 p.m.; Website: zooatlanta.org

ATL AM Rave Join Cultured South Fermentation Co. for a morning party like none other. Enjoy sounds by DJ Babey Drew and a special performance from Sky Hy. The first 30 guests get coffee on the house. Location: West End - 1038 White St SW; Date: May 23; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Website: ticketwin.io Atlanta Caribbean Carnival The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival is set to take over Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City for an all-day celebration. Experience dazzling costumes, cultural music and food, and a parade everyone will enjoy. Location: Vine City - Vine St NW; Date: May 23; Admission: $49.87; Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com Alpharetta Arts Fest Looking for a fun and free way to spend your Memorial Day weekend? This free outdoor festival at Wills park will feature more than 100 artists from across the country. Kids will love the Kidz Zone, packed with creative activities like face painting, sand art and treasure mining.