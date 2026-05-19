Plan your long weekend in metro Atlanta: Festivals, fireworks and more
Ten events offer variety and enjoyment.
Head to Stone Mountain Park for performances by the 116th Army Band, a drone and light show and more festivities during Memorial Day weekend.
(Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
58 minutes ago
Memorial Day weekend is here, and metro Atlanta has tons of ways to have fun. Here are 10 can’t-miss events around town to keep your schedule packed.
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2000s Trivia Night
Ready to put your millennial knowledge to the test? Head to Schoolhouse Brewing for 2000s themed trivia night! It’s free to join, so grab your friends and get ready for a fun night of laughs, beer and friendly competition.
The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival is set to take over Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City for an all-day celebration. Experience dazzling costumes, cultural music and food, and a parade everyone will enjoy.
Looking for a fun and free way to spend your Memorial Day weekend? This free outdoor festival at Wills park will feature more than 100 artists from across the country. Kids will love the Kidz Zone, packed with creative activities like face painting, sand art and treasure mining.
Enjoy a lineup of jazz performances from both renowned and emerging artists at Piedmont Park. Explore family-friendly activities, stroll through a variety of food vendors, and browse unique arts and crafts.