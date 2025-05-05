Hello again, friends.

Lots to get to today, between the Braves avoiding a sweep, another lackluster Atlanta United performance and a big-time recruit eyeing the Bulldogs.

But first: Wanna meet our new sports editor?

Quick links: Braves 4, Dodgers 3 | Analyzing United’s latest result | Cunningham’s weekend reflections

ATLANTA SPORTS OPTIMIST

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Astute readers may have noticed a new byline on AJC.com over the weekend: Rod Beard, our new senior sports editor.

He comes to us from The Detroit News, where he spent a couple decades chronicling the ups and downs of a sports city not entirely dissimilar from our own. And as he explains in his debut column, he’s got longtime ties to Atlanta, too.

I figured y’all might like to hear a little more from him — so I touched base for a quick Q&A. Enjoy!

1️⃣ How are you liking Atlanta so far? What’s been most surprising?

Atlanta always has been an intriguing city. It’s a big city, but there are pockets with a small-town, country feel. It doesn’t feel cold and impersonal like New York or Los Angeles can be, and there’s some soul to it.

The biggest surprise so far is how friendly and welcoming everyone has been. There’s a comfort level in the South, and that can’t be faked.

2️⃣ You wrote in your column about your grandfather making you a Braves fan. What’s your favorite Atlanta sports memory?

Besides the Braves winning the World Series, it was the 1988 NBA Slam-Dunk contest with Dominique Wilkins and Michael Jordan.

I still believe that Wilkins won that year because he was more exciting and powerful with his dunks. He had an artistry and precision that hadn’t really been seen in dunk contests before that.

But when Jordan won that contest, it seemed to set in motion the fairy tale that became his legacy.

3️⃣ What else do you think folks should know about you?

I’m an avid tennis player. I played in high school and then stopped until the pandemic. When I needed to lose some weight, I restarted playing, and it’s been a great job to have something both fun and a little competitive to play in.

I’m looking for a new tennis community in Atlanta, which I’m told won’t be difficult to find here.

If you have any comments, feedback or tennis tips, reach Rod at rod.beard@ajc.com anytime. And keep on scrolling for the more sports news.

BEATING THE BEST

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

The Bravos finally knocked off the Dodgers last night, thanks to a pair of two-run Austin Riley homers and a much-needed strong outing from Bryce Elder.

Atlanta now sits at 15-18 on the season. And as Gabe Burns writes, this team still needs plenty of things to come together to truly make a run — but any sign of progress is a good one.

“This is a really good ballclub here and we’ve shown it at times,” Riley said. “It’s something you can build off of, knowing we can compete with the best and go from there.”

⚾ On deck: A four-game home series with the Reds starts tonight at 7:15 p.m. AJ Smith-Shawver gets the start.

Watch on FanDuel Sports or head down to Truist Park for good deals on seats and eats.

FIVE STRIPES FRUSTRATION

So what did we learn from Atlanta United’s 1-1 draw with visiting Nashville on Saturday? Well …

Repositioning Miguel Almiron, Alexey Miranchuk and others might just work.

But only if the team ever puts together 90 minutes of consistent play.

“After the goal, we started being more passive,” manager Ronny Deila said. “I can tell you that is something we talk about not wanting to do, and it is impossible for me to sit here and tell you that I know what causes it.”

⚽ United’s now five points below the playoff line. It visits Chicago (3-4-4) this weekend.

A FUTURE BULLDOG?

Jared Curtis, a coveted 5-star quarterback from Nashville, makes his college decision at 5:30 p.m. today — and he’s winnowed the options down to Georgia and Oregon. Our friends at DawgNation will be on hand for the announcement.

You can watch live on the DawgNation YouTube page.

Georgia baseball, meanwhile, swept Missouri over the weekend, earning a 15th conference win that likely seals an NCAA Tournament berth.

NEW JACKETS INCOMING

Georgia Tech football went into the transfer portal and found an 305-pound offensive lineman who started at right tackle at Princeton.

Tech basketball is staying busy, too. It recently landed commitments from a former Texas Tech and Pacific guard, plus an 18-year-old prospect from Germany.

NATIONAL NOTES

🏀 The NBA playoffs are set for the second round. And we’re all aboard the hype train for the matchup between Steph Curry’s Warriors and Atlanta native Anthony Edwards’ T-Wolves.

🏒 The Winnipeg Jets (once known as the Atlanta Thrashers) tied things up with less than two seconds left and then won in double overtime — in a playoff Game 7!

🏈 The 2027 NFL draft is reportedly headed to Washington, D.C., after Pittsburgh hosts in 2026. What do we think the crowd would look like if Atlanta ever got a shot?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Their stars star. They produce. There are no bumps in the road. Those guys produce — and that's why they're so steady, and good. - Braves manager Brian Snitker on the Dodgers

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.