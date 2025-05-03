Braves offer multiple discounts with ‘May in the A’ promo

The Braves have launched a new promotion that covers their next two home series following the conclusion of their weekend matchup with the Dodgers.
The “May in the A” special includes multiple giveaways and discounts during the Braves’ upcoming weekday series against the Reds (May 5-8) and Nationals (May 12-15).
Here are some of the offerings during those games:
- $10 general admission tickets and $30 Home Run Porch (outfield) tickets are currently available.
- Concessions deals include $1.99 hot dogs and $3.99 Miller High Life sold in sections 313 and 343.
- There will be $10 parking in lot 31, limited to 500 spots.
- There will be 50% off City Connect hats ($25 with discount) and additional styles during a limited time.
- The first 1,000 children through the gates can participate in an on-field pregame parade and interact with Blooper and players.
- May 6 giveaway: Braves die-cast race car giveaway for first 15,000 fans. This is a nod to the next Braves-Reds series, which will conclude with the first baseball game at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2.
- May 8 giveaway: Raisel Iglesias bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans.
- May 14 giveaway: Marcell Ozuna bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans.
“This is a really fun campaign we’ve put together here at Truist Park,” Jori McMurtrey Palmer, Braves director of marketing and advertising, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whatever your budget level, we have an affordable way to get into the ballpark.”
More information can be found at mlb.com/braves/tickets/specials/may-in-the-a.
The Braves have made the postseason seven consecutive seasons, ranking among the leaders in attendance over that time frame. They are off to a slow start in 2025 with a 14-17 mark, though FanGraphs still gives the club a 64.8% chance at a postseason berth.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images
Hall of Famers, interactive games part of Atlanta All-Star Village fan fest
Braves and MLB unveil attractions in 500,000-square-foot space at Cobb Galleria Centre.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.