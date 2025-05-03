Atlanta Braves
Braves offer multiple discounts with ‘May in the A’ promo

New promotion covers upcoming series against Reds and Nationals.
Fireworks go off after Braves catcher Sean Murphy hit a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves have launched a new promotion that covers their next two home series. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

16 minutes ago

The Braves have launched a new promotion that covers their next two home series following the conclusion of their weekend matchup with the Dodgers.

The “May in the A” special includes multiple giveaways and discounts during the Braves’ upcoming weekday series against the Reds (May 5-8) and Nationals (May 12-15).

Here are some of the offerings during those games:

  • $10 general admission tickets and $30 Home Run Porch (outfield) tickets are currently available.
  • Concessions deals include $1.99 hot dogs and $3.99 Miller High Life sold in sections 313 and 343.
  • There will be $10 parking in lot 31, limited to 500 spots.
  • There will be 50% off City Connect hats ($25 with discount) and additional styles during a limited time.
  • The first 1,000 children through the gates can participate in an on-field pregame parade and interact with Blooper and players.
  • May 6 giveaway: Braves die-cast race car giveaway for first 15,000 fans. This is a nod to the next Braves-Reds series, which will conclude with the first baseball game at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2.
  • May 8 giveaway: Raisel Iglesias bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans.
  • May 14 giveaway: Marcell Ozuna bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans.

“This is a really fun campaign we’ve put together here at Truist Park,” Jori McMurtrey Palmer, Braves director of marketing and advertising, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whatever your budget level, we have an affordable way to get into the ballpark.”

More information can be found at mlb.com/braves/tickets/specials/may-in-the-a.

The Braves have made the postseason seven consecutive seasons, ranking among the leaders in attendance over that time frame. They are off to a slow start in 2025 with a 14-17 mark, though FanGraphs still gives the club a 64.8% chance at a postseason berth.

