Atlanta United’s inability to play 90 minutes costs it again

The Five Stripes played well for the first 30 minutes Saturday against Nashville. It got its reward with a goal from Miguel Almiron in the 20th minute that broke the franchise-record scoreless streak at 363 minutes.

The team took four shots, putting two on goal, through the first 30 minutes. Nashville had one shot, which wasn’t on goal, and trailed 1-0.

And then Atlanta United’s aggressiveness waned and Nashville took control.

Nashville got its tying goal from Daniel Lovitz in the 66th minute. It was produced by one of the Coyotes’ 11 shots, four on goal, in the final 60 minutes.

Atlanta United, its winless streak sitting at four games for the second time this season, countered with one shot.

“If I had known that, I would do something with it, but I think we played really well to the goal,” Deila said of the team’s offensive lull. “After the goal, we started being more passive. I can tell you that is something we talk about not wanting to do, and it is impossible for me to sit here and tell you that I know what causes it.

“If I knew, then I would do something to fix it at once.”

This season, the team has given up 17 goals and scored nine after the 30th minute. Compare that to the first 30 minutes, where Atlanta United has scored three and allowed three.

During the 2024 regular season under manager Gonzalo Pineda and interim manager Rob Valentino, the team scored six and allowed eight in the first 30 minutes of matches. It scored 40 and allowed 41 in the final 60 minutes.

To his credit, Deila tried to shock Atlanta United’s system with lineup changes Saturday.

He started the game by moving Almiron from the right wing to attacking midfielder. He moved Alexey Miranchuk from attacking midfielder to central midfielder to take advantage of his passing. He moved Saba Lobjanidze from the left to the right wing, where he has said he’s more effective. Emmanuel Latte Lath returned from a yellow card suspension to start at striker.

These are changes that team supporters and MLS analysts have suggested as a way to unlock what is perceived as Atlanta United’s immense potential.

Almiron, Miranchuk, Lobjanidze and Latte Lath combined to produce three shots Saturday — two on goal, both by Almiron. They created one scoring chance, that by Miranchuk.

Eleven matches into the season, they have combined for nine goals and six assists. In two matches Almiron has started as the attacking midfielder, he has created one chance.

“I feel good in that position,” Almiron said. “I think I have more opportunity to help the team, and my teammates also help me a lot. I also try to help defend. If we’re consistent, I think we’re going to win more games than we’re going to lose.”

Atlanta United has winless streaks of four and now five matches already this season heading into their next game, Saturday at Chicago.

Almiron said he isn’t yet worried about the form of the team, which against Nashville featured a lineup in which 10 of the 11 players have made at least one start for their national teams.

“These moments happen in soccer,” he said. “I know it’s a difficult moment, not just for us players but for the fans and the club. This club is very important and deserves to be fighting for important things, and we’re going to work a lot. We all love the club and that’s how we’re going to move forward.”

Deila also chose to focus on the positives of the team’s play in the first 30 minutes and what needs to be worked on this week to try to stretch out that quality.

“We’ll keep on doing the same things and believing in what we are doing and get that performance period to be longer, because we are a good football team,” he said.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule