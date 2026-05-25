Hawks’ Jalen Johnson earns All-NBA honors after career-best season

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson — pictured dunking during Game 6 against the Knicks last month — notched career-high averages in points (22.5), rebounds (10.3) and assists (7.9) this season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

In his fifth NBA season, the Atlanta forward makes the third team following his first All-Star selection.

In his fifth NBA season, the Atlanta forward makes the third team following his first All-Star selection.

Johnson was named third-team All-NBA after posting career-high numbers: 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He helped the Hawks reach the playoffs before falling to the Knicks in six games in the first-round series.

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had a season to remember. And the NBA media noticed.

Coming off his first All-Star selection, Johnson shot 35% on 3-pointers and was an all-around improvement from his first four seasons in the league.

Joining Johnson on the third team were Jalen Duren (Pistons), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Tyrese Maxey (76ers) and Jamal Murray (Nuggets).

The first team had league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs), Luka Doncic (Lakers) and Cade Cunningham (Pistons).