Hawks’ Jalen Johnson earns All-NBA honors after career-best season

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had a season to remember. And the NBA media noticed.
Johnson was named third-team All-NBA after posting career-high numbers: 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He helped the Hawks reach the playoffs before falling to the Knicks in six games in the first-round series.
Coming off his first All-Star selection, Johnson shot 35% on 3-pointers and was an all-around improvement from his first four seasons in the league.
Joining Johnson on the third team were Jalen Duren (Pistons), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Tyrese Maxey (76ers) and Jamal Murray (Nuggets).
The first team had league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs), Luka Doncic (Lakers) and Cade Cunningham (Pistons).
The second team included Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers), Kevin Durant (Rockets) and Jalen Brunson (Knicks).