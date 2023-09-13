Who may be next to follow Lionel Messi to MLS?

There may never be another Lionel Messi, a player whose career ranks among the best of all time.

But, according to current and past MLS players, his decision to play in MLS and with Inter Miami, which will play Atlanta United on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, may have the intended consequence (perhaps?) of increasing the potential of signings or developing more players who aren’t Messi, but still are world-class. Players who want to be challenged, be paid and, perhaps most important, have a lifestyle that isn’t always possible amid the hyperfocus often experienced in other leagues and countries.

“I think Messi, even though he’s shown his greatness, has had some difficult games,” former Atlanta United player Jeff Larentowicz, who made 437 appearances in MLS. “I think what what you’ll see probably this winter and probably even more next summer is just a greater influx. Probably lots of phones ringing from from agencies, players abroad that are saying, ‘Hey, look, my guy wants to come.’”

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

To be fair, MLS always has had some world-class players, dating to its first years when it had Carlos Valderrama, Hristo Stoichkov and Lothar Mattheus, among many others. But those players were very much on the tail end of their careers. Some worked out. Some didn’t. MLS also later signed players such as David Beckham, and others who aren’t world class like Messi, but are still very good. That group includes Carlos Vela, Chicharito and Lorenzo Insigne, Hector Herrera, Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Xherdan Shaqiri among others.

Messi is different, and attracting world interest from players and followers of the sport, because he is doing what he has done to everyone throughout his career: scoring golazos. The thinking, as odd as it may be, is if Messi is doing what he’s always done, perhaps MLS is better than some thought. Perhaps it’s a place to consider.

“I think what’s different about Messi is this relentlessness that you see from a designated player that has done it all and the desire to continue, and that’s just been really interesting to watch, and I think hopefully it’s a great example to set for any any other players players coming here,” Larentowicz said.

One player, World Cup-winner Antoine Griezmann of France, already said MLS is next for him. Neymar, the leading scorer in Brazil’s storied history, reportedly was interested before he took the money offered by the Saudis and left Paris Saint-Germain.

The money being offered to many players in Europe by teams in Saudi Arabia is life-changing. But most of the players signing with the clubs already are wealthy.

The lifestyle that players can have in the U.S. or Canada is why former Atlanta United captain Michael Parkhurst thinks a player such as Neymar, or others, may still end up in MLS.

“There’s only, I don’t know, five names that maybe non-soccer fans in the U.S. might like want to pay to go see,” he said. “Neymar would definitely be one.”

What is helping, according to Parkhurst, is that MLS is becoming more competitive. It hasn’t reached the level of the Europe’s big five, England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. Perhaps it’s not even to the level of Holland or Portugal, but it has taken leaps over the past five years. It has become one of the world’s leading developers of talent. More than 65 players, including six from Atlanta United, were called up by national teams in the recent window. MLS teams rank eighth in the world in average club value, according to mlssoccer.com’s Matt Doyle.

“It’s not always about the money,” Parkhurst said. “It’s wanting to play at the highest level. And you know, MLS is not the highest level yet. It’s a very big league. It’s growing every year. It’s getting better every year.”

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said the increased competitions being invented by MLS, such as the Leagues Cup competition between MLS and LIGA MX, will incentivize the clubs to spend more money or generate more revenues that they can spend on player acquisitions.

He said that will enable the clubs to perhaps either sign players who are world class, or, like Atlanta United has done, gamble on players that that the potential to be world class. Atlanta United signed and sold Miguel Almiron to Newcastle for $27 million. It signed Thiago Almada and is expected to sign him in the winter window for at least $30 million. It also has developed Homegrown signees and sold or traded them. That group includes George Bello and George Campbell, and likely will include Caleb Wiley and Noah Cobb.

“You’ve got players coming from South America that are using Major League Soccer as potentially a steppingstone to go to Europe, similar to what Miguel did, but I think you’re also getting players that are saying ‘OK, I can be content here,” Guzan said. “I can make my my career here in Major League Soccer and if that’s the case, great. If it is to use it as a steppingstone to then go to Europe, that’s OK, too. That’s part of the world of football.”

Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon said Almada, who was the first player in MLS history to be a part of a World Cup-winning squad while with Argentina last year, already is the next great worldwide superstar in MLS.

“You can see the quality of player that he is and you know, we’re looking to have more and more players like Thiago and guys like that around the league that really you can see the talent at a young age, and we’re hoping to keep those players instead of having them go over to Europe,” he said.

There is one more element that, in addition to Messi, may result in ore players coming to MLS: the 2026 World Cup that is scheduled to be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Guzan theorized that Americans who currently are playing in Europe may decide to return to MLS for all of the reasons listed above and be a part of its next phase. Many would still be in the primes of their careers.

“I’m not saying those guys are on the same level as Messi,” Guzan said. “Messi is on a platform by himself. There won’t be another Messi that comes. But it’s going to take a collective to continue to push the league forward.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA