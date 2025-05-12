But Deila said there won’t be wholesale changes to the lineup because he’s trying to maintain consistency. The team will host Philadelphia on Saturday.

“When you’re losing football games, then you look for answers,” Deila said. “And, of course, you can sometimes be hooked up in different things that have been said. Of course, we are not happy. It’s not a nice feeling for anybody of us. We are here to win, and that’s what we’re aiming for all the time. But when you don’t get results that we want and you get disappointed, and then you, of course, need to answer for yourself.”

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba said he wouldn’t be surprised if Deila tried some new starters against Austin. The team has a minus-9 goal difference, and its only wins have come against Montreal — the team at the bottom of the East — and NYCFC, which is tied for ninth in the East. United has yet to win any of its five road matches.

“We know we need everyone. Every single player is gonna be important,” Muyumba said. “That’s why we are a great, big roster, and because we know for this type of moment, we will need everyone. It‘s going to be an opportunity for some guys to show themselves. But the important things is winning games.”

Deila has tried different things to spark the team.

He moved Miguel Almiron to attacking midfielder and Alexey Miranchuk to a central midfielder two matches ago, a 1-1 tie with Nashville. The team scored one goal, by Almiron, but took only six shots, putting two on goal.

In United‘s 2 -1 loss Saturday against Chicago, Deila tried a back five of Miranchuk again playing as a deeper midfielder and Almiron supporting Emmanuel Latte Lath at striker. The team took 12 shots but put only two on goal.

Atlanta United‘s goal was an own goal, the third time it has benefited from one this season. It has scored only nine goals from open play.

Deila didn’t say Monday if he will again try the back five. If he does, the team may be without wingbacks Brooks Lennon (undisclosed injury) and Pedro Amador (groin injury). Deila said Lennon was to receive receive more testing Monday.

Explore Carlos Bocanegra is enjoying life after Atlanta United

If they are unavailable, they will be two of the changes Deila may make. Matthew Edwards and Ronald Hernandez are possible starters. Muyumba or Bartosz Slisz also could replace Mateusz Klich, who started against Chicago. Saba Lobjanidze, who came off the bench, could play either wingback on the right or as a wide midfielder.

It seems likely that Deila will use Miranchuk, Almiron and Latte Lath in the starting lineup because Monday he discussed their strengths and how they also need to be held accountable.

“There’s no place to hide,” Deila said. “We need to stand up as a group and show that we want it and we are able to do it. Still not half in the season, so a lot of things can happen. So it’s about getting consistency in what we’re doing and get some confidence through a win. And that’s a chance now on Wednesday.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters and so much more.

Explore Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United‘s 2025 schedule