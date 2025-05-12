Citing dissatisfaction with some players’ performances, as well as the load management of having three matches in seven days, Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila on Monday said he will shuffle the lineup for Wednesday’s match at Austin.
The team is coming off a 2-1 loss at Chicago, its sixth consecutive match without a win and sixth straight scoring one goal or fewer. With 10 points from 12 matches, the team is now closer to last place (six points) in the East than it is to the ninth and final playoff spot (17 points).
Wednesday’s game would seem an opportune time for Deila to make wholesale changes to see which players are willing to play with intensity and focus for 90 minutes, especially after he said after the Chicago loss that he was tired of hearing about how talented the team is.
But Deila said there won’t be wholesale changes to the lineup because he’s trying to maintain consistency. The team will host Philadelphia on Saturday.
“When you’re losing football games, then you look for answers,” Deila said. “And, of course, you can sometimes be hooked up in different things that have been said. Of course, we are not happy. It’s not a nice feeling for anybody of us. We are here to win, and that’s what we’re aiming for all the time. But when you don’t get results that we want and you get disappointed, and then you, of course, need to answer for yourself.”
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba said he wouldn’t be surprised if Deila tried some new starters against Austin. The team has a minus-9 goal difference, and its only wins have come against Montreal — the team at the bottom of the East — and NYCFC, which is tied for ninth in the East. United has yet to win any of its five road matches.
“We know we need everyone. Every single player is gonna be important,” Muyumba said. “That’s why we are a great, big roster, and because we know for this type of moment, we will need everyone. It‘s going to be an opportunity for some guys to show themselves. But the important things is winning games.”
Deila has tried different things to spark the team.
He moved Miguel Almiron to attacking midfielder and Alexey Miranchuk to a central midfielder two matches ago, a 1-1 tie with Nashville. The team scored one goal, by Almiron, but took only six shots, putting two on goal.
In United‘s 2 -1 loss Saturday against Chicago, Deila tried a back five of Miranchuk again playing as a deeper midfielder and Almiron supporting Emmanuel Latte Lath at striker. The team took 12 shots but put only two on goal.
Atlanta United‘s goal was an own goal, the third time it has benefited from one this season. It has scored only nine goals from open play.
Deila didn’t say Monday if he will again try the back five. If he does, the team may be without wingbacks Brooks Lennon (undisclosed injury) and Pedro Amador (groin injury). Deila said Lennon was to receive receive more testing Monday.
If they are unavailable, they will be two of the changes Deila may make. Matthew Edwards and Ronald Hernandez are possible starters. Muyumba or Bartosz Slisz also could replace Mateusz Klich, who started against Chicago. Saba Lobjanidze, who came off the bench, could play either wingback on the right or as a wide midfielder.
It seems likely that Deila will use Miranchuk, Almiron and Latte Lath in the starting lineup because Monday he discussed their strengths and how they also need to be held accountable.
“There’s no place to hide,” Deila said. “We need to stand up as a group and show that we want it and we are able to do it. Still not half in the season, so a lot of things can happen. So it’s about getting consistency in what we’re doing and get some confidence through a win. And that’s a chance now on Wednesday.”
Atlanta United‘s 2025 schedule
- Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
- March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
- March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
- March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
- March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
- March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
- April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
- April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
- April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
- April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
- May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
- May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1
- May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
- May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
- May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
- July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
- Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
- Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
- Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
- Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
- Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
- Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
- Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
- Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
- Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
