Gridlock Guy Gridlock Guy: If NASCAR drivers can’t drive in sleet, then neither should you Rain and sleet sent drivers sideways during the Clash race, further proving why civilians should stay off roads in winter weather. Kyle Busch (left) and Ty Gibbs (right) avoid Kyle Larson (center) spinning out during the Clash preseason race on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Matt Kelley/AP)

During two recent wintry swipes in North Georgia, drivers largely abided by the directive to keep off the roads. If the receipts were not enough to drive home the reason to do so — the pileups on I-985 and Ga. 316 in Gwinnett during the height of the snow — then maybe this will: Professional drivers also struggle on slick pavement.

RELATED Black ice: What Georgia drivers need to know to stay safe NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition race, the Clash, was set to run Sunday, Feb. 1, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. But the same storm that scattered snow through northeast Georgia dumped historic amounts of it in North Carolina. NASCAR initially moved and contracted the two-day show to a Sunday-only schedule. But feet of snow don’t just disappear in bitter cold. With the roads in bad shape, NASCAR postponed proceedings to Monday — and then to Wednesday. The sport worked with the state, and authorities did not want people on the roads for the first few days after the storm. All preliminary events and the main race commenced on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and the surrounding roads and the track were clear. The main event saw a green flag around 6:30 p.m., setting it up for a prime-time ending on Fox. But a mix of rain and sleet rolled in during a scheduled halfway break at Lap 100 and turned the night sideways. The novelty of this exhibition race is that it is run on a quarter-mile racetrack around the football field for Winston-Salem State University. The track is half the size of NASCAR’s shortest tracks on its regular schedule. So, speeds are slow, quarters are close and the track is flat. This means drivers have to basically hit each other or make big mistakes to create passes.

NASCAR and other paved motorsports normally race with slick, nongrooved tires to maximize contact with the racing surface. But NASCAR allows teams to use grooved, wet-weather tires at smaller, slower tracks. They did just that in the second half of the Clash and a sloppy, halting race ensued.

Only two crashes slowed the race during the first 100 laps in dry conditions. After the rain-sleet mix, these elite, professional drivers crashed and brought out yellow flags 10 times. Their lap times were roughly four seconds slower in wet weather. When NASCAR stopped the race at the advent of precipitation, the sleet and rain began to freeze over the rubber buildup in the lower groove on the track, rendering it useless — even with grooved tires. RELATED Gridlock Guy: Inside an 11Alive traffic reporter’s first Atlanta ice storm Truthfully, racing in the rain was entertaining. But as the caution flags piled up, it got tough to watch. The race ran so long Fox had to bump it to the lower-tier FS2 channel; the event eclipsed the three-hour window to run 50 miles. Ryan Preece won the Clash and, fittingly, he is from the wintry Northeastern state of Connecticut. Racing conditions are different and are far more aggressive than a commute on civilian streets. But these drivers of high-horsepower, aerodynamically trimmed race cars struggled on slick roads. They always do.