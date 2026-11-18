Sports The Win Column: Injury season Plus: College football, Braves trivia and your Falcons assessments. Share The Win Column​

By Tyler Estep 21 minutes ago

Hey y’all. It’s Wednesday. Let’s get it. CAN’T CATCH A BREAK Hawks head coach Quin Snyder will have to juggle the lineup responsibilities in dealing with some injuries to key rotation players. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Injuries have become an early season tradition for the Hawks, and this year’s squad is already keeping the custom alive. Tuesday’s news made things even messier. Second-year forward Asa Newell had toe surgery and stands to miss most or all of the season.

That’s a bummer, but the big one is veteran point guard CJ McCollum — who’ll be out at least four weeks with a strained left calf. You’re probably thinking, “That’s OK, Tyler, they’ve got the rookie. Kingston Flemings. I like him. It’s his time to shine!”

Hopefully you’re right.

The delightfully pleasant 19-year-old has already started five of the Hawks’ 12 games. His 4.1 assists per game rank third among NBA rookies, even while averaging fewer than 22 minutes of playing time. One problem: Tonight’s game in Oklahoma City (welcome back, Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins) will be the second straight Flemings misses with a lumbar strain. As beat writer Lauren Williams points out, the Hawks “have not given an indication that Flemings will be out long term, and the rookie participated in the team’s practice on Tuesday.” So it could be a precautionary thing, and he could be back for the rest of a gnarly upcoming slate that includes dates with Charlotte, Detroit, Boston, New York, Miami and Indiana.

You can expect to see plenty of RayJ Dennis, a regular on the back-and-forth-from-the-G-League circuit, in the meantime — though it wouldn’t be the first time Atlanta gave wings Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels primary ball-handling duties, either.

Either way, probably best to prepare for some turbulence … and, uh, hope Jalen Johnson starts hitting more than 25% of his jumpers. 📬 New to the Win Column? Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox every weekday. It’s free. TRIVIA TIME, BRAVES AWARD SEASON EDITION Braves first baseman Matt Olson won a Silver Slugger Award last night, a couple weeks after adding another Gold Glove to his trophy case. He’s the first Braves infielder to claim both in the same season — but the sixth Atlanta player overall to do so. Can you name the other five?

🤔 Scroll to the bottom for the answer, but a few hints: Silver Sluggers weren’t a thing until 1980, and two of the answers are pitchers — but neither is named Smoltz, Glavine or Maddux.

4 COLLEGE FOOTBALL THINGS ... Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) celebrates his game-opening interception with teammates against Missouri. (Jason Getz/AJC) 1️⃣ Georgia remained at No. 1 in the new College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Utah, Alabama(!), UCLA and Texas. Wake Forest finally broke into the bracket at No. 11, and a handful of four-loss SEC teams not named LSU landed at the tail end of the Top 25. 2️⃣ If the Bulldogs ultimately enter the playoff as the top seed, things could line up for a quarterfinal matchup at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Our friend Mike Griffith explains. 3️⃣ Georgia Tech beat Clemson. The Jackets now get the aforementioned Wake Forest Demon Deacons … then Georgia. Columnist Ken Sugiura came up with a pretty good metaphor for that: “It’s a little bit like Tech is in physical therapy and finally did that thing where you walk with the help of handrails. And then the therapist is like, ‘That’s great! Next, we’re going to have you run across I-75 northbound.’” 4️⃣ Almost forgot: Let’s choose another Win Column Upset Pick of the Week. Click the link for the proverbial fancy form. (I like the Illini to knock off Iowa, but you do you.)

... AND A QUICK COLLEGE HOOPS ALERT Georgia Tech women’s basketball (4-1) hosts Georgia (5-0) tonight at 6. Watch on ACC Network Extra. The men have their version of Clean Old-Fashioned Hardwood Hate on Friday night at McCamish Pavilion. HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT THE FALCONS (PLUS A GIFT LINK) The Falcons have plenty of questions to answer after a 3-7 start. They're still holding on to hopes of winning the NFC South. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) As beat writer Daniel Flick reports in today’s gift link, Falcons brass is spending the team’s bye week doing all the things you do when you’re 3-7. Pulling “everything apart.” Getting “under the hood.” Reassessing that whole “offensive play-calling” thing. Good. But you may remember we already did a little assessing of our own, via an official Win Column Poll of Confidence. The results are in … and they’re predictably bleak.

⭐ Head coach Kevin Stefanski: 4.35 stars ⭐ Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees: 3.36 stars ⭐ Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.: 2.57 stars That’s out of 10! Lots of angst in the extra credit section, too, with a significant portion of it directed toward owner Arthur Blank. I also wanted to draw our attention to some more nuanced feedback from reader Neil in Macon. A lightly edited excerpt: “The new organization just put in place with president Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham, Stefanski, etc. already know what is wrong. The rest of the season is merely a ‘tryout,’ an evaluation if you will, of the resources they have inherited. The rest of the season is meaningless in terms of wins and losses.”

No clue if they’ll get it right in the long run (or in the upcoming offseason, with roughly one bajillion dollars to spend in free agency) — but I believe this. Although they’ve tried to cobble together a competitive team, the season’s mostly about figuring out what Penix is and going from there. A couple stellar performances and an abysmal division made us forget that, methinks. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL, COUNTY-LEVEL PRIDE The second round of Georgia’s high school football playoffs approaches — and 72 of the state’s counties still have at least one squad flying their banner. That’s fun. But our amigos at AJC Varsity love a good breakdown, so they crunched the numbers to see who has the most … and it’s a bit of a runaway.