Atlanta Hawks Hawks have to get creative at point guard as injuries pile up They will have to lean even more on their committee of wings to handle their playmaking. Share Washington Wizards guard Trae Young, left, takes an offensive foul form Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum, right, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. McCollum is now dealing with an injury. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Lauren Williams 48 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Hawks have a lot of injuries just 14 games into the regular season. That means they will have to get creative with their lineups and rotations moving forward and especially in Wednesday’s game against the Thunder. On Tuesday, the Hawks announced that a left calf strain had sidelined veteran guard CJ McCollum for at least the next four weeks. The news came as a blow, but some hope remained that rookie guard Kingston Flemings would return after missing the team’s win over the Bucks on Sunday night. Then the Hawks released their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Thunder. They ruled out Flemings with a lumbar strain, leaving them with fewer ball-handling options.

Related Story Hawks will be without veteran McCollum for four weeks, Newell out four months November 17, 2026 The Hawks have struggled offensively this season, putting up a 112.8 offensive rating through their first 14 games. They’re tied with the Rockets for seventh in average points per game, but they’ve shot just 33.8% from 3 as a team. So, the Hawks will have to lean even more on their committee of wings to handle their playmaking. The Hawks activated two-way guard RayJ Dennis for the last two games. Dennis made his season debut on Sunday in Flemings’ absence. The team also transferred two-way forward Jalen Wilson from its G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, for some needed depth.

So with Flemings and McCollum out, though, the Hawks could start Dennis.

But they may instead lean on a more veteran player like Lu Dort or Aaron Wiggins at small forward alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. Related Story Hawks’ inconsistencies flare in loss to Bulls November 14, 2026 If they do opt to start Dennis, though, it allows the Hawks to keep their bench unit a little more intact. The Hawks had a top-10 unit in bench scoring with McCollum alongside Dort and Wiggins. So, keeping some of that continuity could help them as they navigate these injuries. The Hawks can make Dennis and Wilson active for up to 50 games. Of course, the Hawks have been in a position where they had to rely on ball-handling by committee. Last season, Alexander-Walker and Daniels got a lot of reps as the Hawks’ primary ball handlers in the absence of former guard Trae Young.

Daniels averaged a career-high 5.9 assists to just 1.8 turnovers per game last season. This year, he has averaged 5.6 assists to 1.3 turnovers per game.

Though Alexander-Walker has not had the ball in his hands as much as Daniels, his playmaking has come up big for the Hawks in other ways. He had a season-high five assists in the Hawks’ historic win over the Hornets this season. Plus, his ability to get to the rim opens up space on the perimeter for Hawks shooters. The Hawks have not given an indication that Flemings will be out long-term and the rookie participated in the team’s practice on Tuesday. So, the Hawks holding him out of Wednesday’s game could be a precautionary measure for his long-term health. They had a tough stretch to open the season with 12 games in 20 days. They’ve gotten some multiday breaks over the last couple of weeks and have several days off before Thanksgiving. So, they could see the return of Flemings soon.

Hawks injury report for tomorrow at the Thunder: