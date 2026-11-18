Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football CFP path looks ‘Peachy’ if Bulldogs stay No. 1 Georgia could be playing two more games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium if they stay atop rankings. Share Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) tackles Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) during the Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sat., Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. The win over the Buckeyes was the most recent time UGA played a CFP game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Mike Griffith 7 minutes ago

Georgia held on to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, as expected, after its 48-21 win over Missouri. Utah (10-0) came in at No. 2, with Alabama (8-2) at No. 3, UCLA (10-0) at No. 4, and Texas at No. 5, with two weekends left in the regular season. The Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) can clinch a trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play in the SEC Championship Game with a win at South Carolina (6-4, 4-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. UGA has already played once in “The Benz” this season, topping Florida 27-8 on Oct. 31 in a matchup moved from Jacksonville because of ongoing renovations at the traditional rivalry game’s stadium.

It has been one step at a time for Kirby Smart and his players this season, with no one in the locker room looking past the next Saturday. But it’s a safe bet the Georgia head coach and his staff know somewhere in the back of their minds the possibility of playing in Atlanta in the CFP Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Quarterfinal on Friday, Jan. 1, could happen. The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and are 8-1 in the state-of-the-art Atlanta venue since the start of the 2022 season.

The scenario Peach Bowl Inc. president and CEO David Epps explained why it’s possible — and perhaps even likely — that the Bulldogs will be playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium twice more this season.

“The scenario for Georgia if it finishes as the No. 1 seed is that it gets to pick its CFP semifinal first, between the Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl, and then it gets to pick its quarterfinal location,” Epps told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“They (CFP) are allowing the teams to have input into where their postseason path will take them.” Epps concluded that for Georgia, “it seems like it would be hard to make a decision to choose any quarterfinal but Atlanta, because the next closest is the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.” In addition to the Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl, this season’s other CFP Quarterfinal sites are the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Bulldogs’ most recent college playoff game in Atlanta was their thrilling 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the 2022 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal. Hot tickets Epps said that for this year’s CFP Peach Bowl Quarterfinal, each participating team will have a 10,000-ticket allotment.

However, tickets are currently on sale for the game outside the allotment, and fans can purchase them. “We’re down to 1,700 tickets available outside of the two team allotments the schools will sell,” Epps said on Tuesday. “As of now, we have upper deck, lower deck and club level — a nice smattering.” Epps said demand typically runs high when Georgia or Alabama are playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“If you have priority to buy tickets through the school, you’re probably in good shape,” Epps said, referring to how schools prioritize ticket purchases through their respective alumni and donor bases. “But if you’re not, it may be worth considering purchasing tickets now.”

CFP projections If the season ended today, based on the CFP rankings released Tuesday night, Georgia would play the winner of the first-round game between No. 8 seed Indiana and No. 9 seed Tennessee. Epps noted this is the first year the playoffs don’t have tie-ins with the New Year’s Six Bowls that host the games. That’s why, if Georgia is the No. 1-ranked team—and thus the No. 1 seed—it could choose whether to play in the CFP Orange Bowl Semifinal or the CFP Sugar Bowl Semifinal. The UGA campus is about 690 miles from Miami Gardens, where the Orange Bowl is played, and 542 miles from New Orleans, the site of the Sugar Bowl, But distance might not be the only factor for Georgia if it is in a position to choose which semifinal bracket it wants to be placed in.

Orange or Sugar? “I could see a scenario where Kirby looks at the Sugar and Orange and determines the ease of logistics,” Epps said. “But he might also consider who else would be in the bracket, for example, if Miami could end up in the Orange Bowl bracket.” To Epps’ point, the Hurricanes and UCLA are two teams projected in the most recent 12-team CFP field based on Tuesday night’s rankings that could end up playing quarterfinal or semifinal games at home. It’s safe to assume Smart hasn’t given Georgia’s potential CFP path much thought, but it’s also safe to assume people in his program are assigned to scout those things. UGA has won its two trips to the Orange Bowl in the Kirby Smart-coaching era, beating Florida State 63-3 in the 2023 game at Hard Rock Stadium and topping Michigan 34-11 in the 2021 CFP Orange Bowl Semifinal. The Bulldogs have lost in their past two trips to the Sugar Bowl, and are 1-3 in postseason games at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome in the Smart era.

Here’s how the CFP 12-team field would look if the season ended today: First round (Dec. 18-19, at campus locations) No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Notre Dame No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Tennessee Quarterfinals (Projected Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl) Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl No. 4 UCLA vs. winner Boise State at Texas Jan. 1 Cotton Bowl No. 3 Alabama vs. winner Wake Forest at Notre Dame Jan. 1 Rose Bowl No. 2 Utah vs. winner BYU at Miami