Seventy-two of Georgia’s 159 counties have football teams in the GHSA playoffs this week. Fulton leads with 15. Gwinnett has 10. All three Troup County schools (Callaway, LaGrange, Troup) made the second round for the second straight season.
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- Appling: Appling County
- Baldwin: Baldwin
- Bartow: (2) Cartersville; Cass
- Ben Hill: Fitzgerald
- Bibb (2): ACE Charter; Northeast
- Bleckley: Bleckley County
- Bryan: Richmond Hill
- Bulloch: Portal
- Carroll (3): Bowdon; Carrollton; Central (Carrollton)
- Charlton: Charlton County
- Chatham (3): Benedictine; Calvary Day; Savannah Christian
- Chattooga: Trion
- Cherokee: Sequoyah
- Clarke: Clarke Central
- Clinch: Clinch County
- Cobb (4): Kell; McEachern; North Cobb Christian; Whitefield Academy
- Coffee: Coffee
- Colquitt: Colquitt County
- Cook: Cook
- Coweta (2): East Coweta; Newnan