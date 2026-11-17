Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum celebrates his three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. He is now dealing with an injury. (Mike Stewart/AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Hawks have been short-handed this season. They won’t see much relief with upcoming extended absences to veteran guard CJ McCollum and second-year forward Asa Newell.

On Tuesday, the Hawks announced that their medical team evaluated McCollum and diagnosed the guard with a left calf strain. The medical staff will reevaluate McCollum in approximately four weeks and provide an update at that time.

The Hawks also announced that the medical staff reevaluated Newell, who sustained a hyperextension in his left great toe on Nov. 4 in their game against the Wizards. The medical team also did additional imaging, which confirmed the hyperextension and revealed a plantar plate tear in his left great toe.