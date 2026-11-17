OKLAHOMA CITY — The Hawks have been short-handed this season. They won’t see much relief with upcoming extended absences to veteran guard CJ McCollum and second-year forward Asa Newell.
On Tuesday, the Hawks announced that their medical team evaluated McCollum and diagnosed the guard with a left calf strain. The medical staff will reevaluate McCollum in approximately four weeks and provide an update at that time.
The Hawks also announced that the medical staff reevaluated Newell, who sustained a hyperextension in his left great toe on Nov. 4 in their game against the Wizards. The medical team also did additional imaging, which confirmed the hyperextension and revealed a plantar plate tear in his left great toe.
Newell had surgery on Tuesday and will be reevaluated in approximately four months. The Hawks will provide an update at that time.
The Hawks have had to navigate several injuries to start the season, including the absence of forward Mouhamed Gueye, as well as veteran center Jock Landale.
On Sunday, the Hawks leaned on two-way guard RayJ Dennis. The Hawks started McCollum in place of the rookie Kingston Flemings, who missed the game with a lower back injury. Dennis played with the second unit that helped turn the game in the Hawks’ favor after a poor start.
The Hawks could get Flemings back for Wednesday’s game. The 19-year-old participated in the team’s practice on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Thunder on Wednesday night.