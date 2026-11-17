The 32-year-old first baseman has never won a Silver Slugger despite being a finalist four of the past five seasons.

The 32-year-old first baseman has never won a Silver Slugger despite being a finalist four of the past five seasons.

Matt Olson has been named a National League Silver Slugger Award winner, Louisville Slugger announced Tuesday.

Olson, an All-Star this past season, hit .251 with 41 home runs and 93 RBIs. He posted an OPS of .823 and an OPS+ of 123, with 314 total bases and 99 runs scored.

Among NL first basemen, Olson ranked first in home runs, total bases and runs scored, fourth in RBIs, fifth in OPS, seventh in OPS+ and eighth in average. The 32-year-old Olson has never won a Silver Slugger despite being a finalist four of the past five seasons.

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Olson beat out National League first basemen finalists Jake Bauers of the Brewers, Alec Burleson of the Cardinals and Rafael Devers of the Giants. Olson received 23% of the vote to edge Devers for an award that had 11 different players receive at least one vote.