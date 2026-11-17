Matt Olson has been named a National League Silver Slugger Award winner, Louisville Slugger announced Tuesday.
Olson, an All-Star this past season, hit .251 with 41 home runs and 93 RBIs. He posted an OPS of .823 and an OPS+ of 123, with 314 total bases and 99 runs scored.
Among NL first basemen, Olson ranked first in home runs, total bases and runs scored, fourth in RBIs, fifth in OPS, seventh in OPS+ and eighth in average. The 32-year-old Olson has never won a Silver Slugger despite being a finalist four of the past five seasons.
Olson beat out National League first basemen finalists Jake Bauers of the Brewers, Alec Burleson of the Cardinals and Rafael Devers of the Giants. Olson received 23% of the vote to edge Devers for an award that had 11 different players receive at least one vote.
The Braves are third all-time with 42 Silver Sluggers, trailing the Yankees and Red Sox. Olson also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2023, his second season with the Braves.
The Braves were the last team to feature a Silver Slugger winning pitcher (Max Fried, 2021) before the implementation of the universal designated hitter. The Braves were also the first winner of the team award in 2022, and are one of only two NL teams to have won that honor.
Position finalists and winners are determined by a vote of managers and coaches who cast ballots in their respective leagues for players at each position. Each MLB team receives four votes: the manager and three coaches of the team’s choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OPS, OPS+, home runs, RBIs, batting average, total bases and runs, as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value.
This year, the top two vote-getters at each position (top six in the outfield) were named finalists. The next five highest vote-getters in each league were also named finalists at their respective positions.